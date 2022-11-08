T. Graham Brown Honors Loretta Lynn As He Dedicates This Episode Of Live Wire With Special Guest Crystal Gayle On SiriusXM’s Prime Country Channel 58 Starting Wednesday, November 2 at 10/9c

Country music hit-maker T. Graham Brown is back again this month to bring listeners special stories and live cuts from his close friends and industry heroes with new episodes of LIVE WIRE on Sirius XM’S Prime Country Channel 58 starting Wednesday, November 2 at 10/9c. November’s episodes are filled with cherished memories and unforgettable stories honoring the “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” Loretta Lynn!

“With the loss of our Queen, Miss Loretta Lynn, it was an honor to sit down with Crystal Gayle to pay tribute to Loretta and share stories from throughout the years,” shares Brown. “Loretta left a trail that will last until the end of time and is sorely missed.”

November’s continued airings include live cuts from top country artists and bands including Alan Jackson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and T. Graham Brown, along with an interview with hitmaker Crystal Gayle honoring Loretta Lynn. LIVE WIRE is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

Additional airings in November include:

Tuesday, November 8 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET

Thursday, November 10 @ 3 am ET

Saturday, November 26 @ 2 pm ET

Sunday, November 27 @ 6 pm ET

Monday, November 28 @ 12 pm ET

How subscribers can listen:

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on the go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to siriusxm.com/streaming to learn more.

T. Graham Brown Upcoming Tour Dates:

NOV 12 – Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino / Shreveport, La.

NOV 18 – Ned McWherter Tennessee Cultural Arts / Jackson, Tenn.

DEC 06 – The Nashville Palace / Nashville, Tenn.

DEC 10 – Union County Opry / Maynardville, Tenn.

DEC 31 – Temple Theatre / Meridian, Miss.

For T. Graham Brown’s most updated concert calendar visit tgrahambrown.com.

About T. Graham Brown:

T. Graham Brown is a CMA award winner and currently hosts Live Wire on SiriusXM’s Prime Country on a monthly basis. He has recorded 15 studio albums and charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard charts. He has had multiple number-one hits in country, gospel, and blues. Brown’s voice is also recognized from his singing in advertising campaigns for McDonald’s, Disneyland, Almond Joy, Coca-Cola, Dodge Truck, Ford, Hardee’s, and many others including the Taco Bell “Run For The Border” television spots. In early 2015, Brown released his latest Grammy-nominated album, Forever Changed, which featured collaborations with Vince Gill, Jason Crabb, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune, and more. In 2020, Time Life partnered with T. Graham to reissue several of his classic albums and has recently released his latest album Bare Bones. T. Graham Brown still actively tours and is sponsored by Hillbilly Iced Tea and Lemonade and makes multiple appearances on the legendary Grand Ole Opry. Brown’s uniqueness has made him one of the most beloved and iconic performers of the day.

For more information, visit tgrahambrown.com.

About SiriusXM:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S. and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora together reach more than 100 million people each month with their audio products. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers and directly to consumers through aftermarket devices. For more about SiriusXM, please visit siriusxm.com.