T. Graham Brown & Hillbilly Iced Teas And Lemonade Announce Partnership

T. Graham Brown is a CMA award winner, Grammy nominee, and chart-topping country music artist whose career has taken him to places that only a dreamer can imagine, including the Grand Ole Opry! In addition, you can hear him every month hosting his own hour-long radio show ‘LiveWire with T. Graham Brown’ on SiriusXM’s Prime Country, where Brown plays live tracks from artists spanning the 80’s and 90s era of Country music. Now, as we begin to close out 2020, T. Graham Brown is excited to announce his partnership with HillBilly Iced Teas and Lemonade.

“Man, from one hillbilly T. (that’s me, of course) to some great tasting HillBilly Tea, I am really excited to partner with Mike and his team to help spread the word about their beverages because I have been drinking this stuff for a while now and absolutely love it. Now, you can pick up both my album and some lemonade or tea at Walmart,” says Brown. “As we get back to touring next year, we will be traveling in our newly wrapped bus that I am excited to unveil.” “We are extremely excited to partner with T. Graham Brown,” says Mike Abbaticchio, president HillyBilly Brands. “T. Graham started making music 4 decades ago and continues to remain relevant releasing new music, hosting his own SiriusXM radio show, and touring eighty to hundred shows a year. We believe it’s a perfect fit for us to align our brands and see where 2021 takes us, hopefully, we will be making these great-tasting beverages for the next four decades.”

**T. Graham Brown’s bus was designed and wrapped by WrapArtist.com

HillBilly Beverages LLC is a privately held company that is based in Boca Raton, FL. After gaining exposure from the hit TV show Shark Tank, the company expanded into the beverage market with iced teas, lemonades, and bourbons. Over the past few years, HillBilly Beverage’s distribution has grown to over 30 states and a variety of retailers. For more information, visit www.HillBillyBeverages.com.

About T. Graham Brown:

T. Graham Brown has recorded 15 studio albums and charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard charts. He has had multiple number one hits in country, gospel, and blues. Brown’s voice is also recognized from his singing in advertising campaigns for McDonald’s, Disneyland, Almond Joy, Coca Cola, Dodge Truck, Ford, Hardee’s, and many others including the Taco Bell ‘Run For The Border’ television spots. In early 2015, Brown released his latest Grammy-nominated album, Forever Changed, which featured collaborations with Vince Gill, Jason Crabb, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune, and more. In 2019, Brown became part of the SiriusXM family as host of Live Wire with T. Graham Brown airing monthly on Prime Country Channel 58. In 2020, Time Life partnered with T. Graham to reissue several of his classic albums and in October released an acoustic album of hits titled Bare Bones. T. Graham Brown still actively tours throughout the year, including multiple appearances on the legendary Grand Ole Opry and television appearances such as Larry’s Country Diner and Country’s Family Reunion. Brown’s uniqueness has made him one of the most beloved and iconic performers of the day.

For more information, visit tgrahambrown.com.

