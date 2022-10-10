T.G. Sheppard Announces Travis Tritt, Mark Chesnutt, Michelle Wright, Ty Herndon, Pam Tillis, and Clay Walker As Upcoming Guests On The T.G. Sheppard Show

Country music legend and SiriusXM host T.G. Sheppard continues to bring some of the hottest names in country music as his special guests on The T.G. Sheppard Show on SiriusXM’s Prime Country (ch. 58). Airing weekly each Friday at 3 pm ET and again on Saturdays at 12 am ET and Wednesdays at 12 pm ET, Sheppard continues to play some of the biggest hits from the 80s and 90s and share behind-the-scenes stories with the most recognizable names in country music from that era. With a different guest each week, Sheppard has recently shared exclusive interviews with Reba McEntire, Lee Greenwood, Tracy Lawrence, Barbara Mandrell, and The Bellamy Brothers, just to name a few, and is excited to announce his upcoming guests will include Travis Tritt, Michelle Wright, Mark Chesnutt, Pam Tillis, Ty Herndon, and Clay Walker, and more. T.G. Sheppard fans will not want to miss this one-of-a-kind show, which can also be heard on-demand on the SXM App.

“Having my own radio show on SiriusXM’s Prime Country affords me the luxury of being able to reach the fans of country music more often. Having iconic guests and great music allows the fans of country music to remain up to date with what I’m doing along with other artists. I’m proud and honored to be part of the SXM radio family.”

Due to his success throughout the 80s and 90s with a total of 21 #1 hits, it was the perfect fit for Sheppard to move to SiriusXM’s Prime Country. He is currently celebrating the 40th Anniversary of his #1 hit “War Is Hell (On The Homefront Too)” which was released in July 1982 and was included on his album, ‘Perfect Stranger.’ “War Is Hell (On The Homefront Too)” was written by Curly Putnum, Buck Jones, and Dan Wilson and remains one of Sheppard’s most requested songs all over the world.

T.G. Sheppard Upcoming Tour Dates:

SEP 10 – Shoals Community Theatre / Florence, Ala.

SEP 12 – Clay County Fair 2022 / Spencer, Iowa

SEP 13 – Nashville North – Acoustic Show / Fall Creek, Wis.

SEP 14 – Rollie’s – Acoustic Show / Sauk Rapids, Minn.

SEP 17 – Dickenson County Fair – Acoustic / Haysi, Va.

OCT 01 – The Doghouse at Ole Red / Tishomingo, Okla.

OCT 15 – Coyote Country Store / Gail, Texas

OCT 21 – Kenai Central High School / Kenai, Alaska

OCT 22 – Wm. Egan Civic & Convention Center / Anchorage, Alaska

OCT 23 – Hering Auditorium / Fairbanks, Alaska

OCT 25 – Centennial Hall Convention Center / Juneau, Alaska

OCT 26 – Ketchikan High School / Ketchikan, Alaska

OCT 29 – Bosque Arts Center / Clifton, Texas

NOV 05 – The Princess Theater / Harriman, Tenn.

NOV 12 – Stagecoach Ballroom / Fort Worth, Texas

DEC 31 – Temple Theater for the Performing Arts / Meridian, Miss T.N.T Dynamite Tour w/ T. Graham Brown

JAN 22 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 23 – Country Music Cruise / At Sea

JAN 24 – Country Music Cruise / At Sea

JAN 25 – Country Music Cruise / Philipsburg, St Maarten

JAN 26 – Country Music Cruise / San Juan, Puerto Rico

JAN 27 – Country Music Cruise / At Sea

JAN 28 – Country Music Cruise / At Sea

JAN 29 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

APR 22 – Orange Blossom Opry / Weirsdale, Fla.

About T.G. Sheppard:

T.G. Sheppard has always had an unstoppable passion for music. That passion, combined with a steadfast dedication to entertainment, has made him one of the most popular live performers in country music today. With 21 #1 hit songs, his live concerts are chock full of his chart-topping tunes like “Last Cheater’s Waltz,” “I Loved ‘Em Every One,” and “Do You Wanna Go To Heaven.” Sheppard released his latest album, Midnight In Memphis, in 2019. With more than 40 years of show business under his belt, it’s only natural that Sheppard has developed a reputation as a solid performer who delivers exactly what audiences want. All this and more, combined with a steadfast commitment to entertainment, has truly made T.G. Sheppard one of the great legends in country music.

About SiriusXM:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM’s platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment, and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM’s subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics, and monetization. The Company’s advertising sales arm, SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization, and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to siriusxm.com.

