T.G. Sheppard Announces Crystal Gayle, Clint Black, Mark Wills & Jake Owen As Future Guests On The T.G. Sheppard Show

Country music legend and SiriusXM host T.G. Sheppard continues to bring some of the hottest names in country music as his special guests on The T.G. Sheppard Show on SiriusXM’s Prime Country (ch. 58). Airing weekly each Friday at 3 pm ET and again on Saturdays at 12 am ET and Wednesdays at 12 pm ET, Sheppard plays some of the biggest hits from the 80s and 90s and shares behind-the-scenes stories with the most recognizable names in country music from that era. With a different guest each week, Sheppard has recently shared exclusive interviews with Reba McEntire, Lee Greenwood, Tracy Lawrence, Barbara Mandrell, The Bellamy Brothers, and Travis Tritt, just to name a few, and is excited to announce his upcoming guests will include Crystal Gayle, Mark Wills, Clint Black, and Jake Owen. T.G. Sheppard fans will not want to miss this one-of-a-kind show, which can also be heard on-demand on the SXM App.

“To be part of the SiriusXM Radio family with my own show is more exciting now than ever,” shares Sheppard. “I’m also amazed and appreciate so deeply how much my music is still being played on the radio and enjoyed by music fans everywhere. It seems like only yesterday that we were celebrating the release of “Slow Burn.“ It’s still one of my favorites even though it’s been 40 years. My Oh My! Where does the time go?”

Due to his success throughout the 80s and 90s with a total of 21 #1 hits, The T.G. Sheppard Show’s popularity continues to soar on SiriusXM’s Prime Country. He is currently celebrating the 40th Anniversary of his hit album ‘Slow Burn’ which was released in 1983 and the title track became Sheppard’s thirteenth number-one hit. The album also included the popular singles “Make My Day” with Clint Eastwood and “Somewhere Down The Line.”

T.G. Sheppard Upcoming Tour Dates:

JAN 22 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 23 – Country Music Cruise / At Sea

JAN 24 – Country Music Cruise / At Sea

JAN 25 – Country Music Cruise / Philipsburg, St Maarten

JAN 26 – Country Music Cruise / San Juan, Puerto Rico

JAN 27 – Country Music Cruise / At Sea

JAN 28 – Country Music Cruise / At Sea

JAN 29 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

FEB 11 – Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center / Huntingdon, Tenn.

MAR 12 – Florida Strawberry Festival / Plant City, Fla.

MAR 25 – Wharton County Youth Fair / Wharton, Texas

APR 22 – Orange Blossom Opry / Weirsdale, Fla.

MAY 27 – Real Life Amphitheater / Selma, Texas

JUN 16 – Blue Gate Music Hall / Shipshewana, Ind. (With T. Graham Brown)

AUG 05 – Sugar Creek Casino / Hinton, Okla.

AUG 12 – Liberty Showcase Inc. / Liberty, N.C.

NOV 03 – Private Event / Nashville, Tenn.

About T.G. Sheppard:

T.G. Sheppard has always had an unstoppable passion for music. That passion, combined with a steadfast dedication to entertainment, has made him one of the most popular live performers in country music today. With 21 #1 hit songs, his live concerts are chock full of his chart-topping tunes like “Last Cheater’s Waltz,” “I Loved ‘Em Every One,” and “Do You Wanna Go To Heaven.” Sheppard released his latest album, Midnight In Memphis, in 2019. With more than 40 years of show business under his belt, it’s only natural that Sheppard has developed a reputation as a solid performer who delivers exactly what audiences want. All this and more, combined with a steadfast commitment to entertainment, has truly made T.G. Sheppard one of the great legends in country music.

About SiriusXM:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM’s platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment, and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM’s subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics, and monetization. The Company’s advertising sales arm, SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization, and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to siriusxm.com.

