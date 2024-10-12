Switch off..Relax! Living for the Weekend with Ben Hutcheson

Described as a ‘young singer/songwriter with a wisdom beyond his years’, bristol-based Ben Hutcheson uses his lyrical prowess to ‘tackle universal themes such as love and loss…yet weave captivating stories with a contemporary feel’ (All About Eve). Having graced the stage with acts such as Scouting For Girls, Natalie Imbruglia, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, and Billy Ocean, Ben has cut his teeth in fine company. He has released several original singles, and a debut album, already totalling in excess of 30 million streams worldwide.



“Ben Hutcheson’s dark husky growl sings of a world of intimacy and observation. Love, lust and tenderness, haunted dancehalls and broken promises – Ben’s world is weary though alive due to delicacy and romance. From Portishead to Nashville this is music for lovers, vagrants and thieves.” Davey Ray Moore (CousteauX)

Critiqued as bridging the storytelling gap between the likes of Ed Sheeran, Luke Combs and Scotty McCreery, Ben has become a growingly aware and prominent artist to look out for. Ben’s new single Living for the Weekend, not only showcases Ben’s ear for song-writing and creation of his own unique style, but his continued development as a talented artist that is sure to be loved by your listeners.

Living for the Weekend “…captures what I feel to be the tiresome feeling you get of working all week in the summer or in the heat and just dying to get home and switch off. The happy go lucky style of the song shows the grind that people go through but also the relief they feel of being able to switch off and relax.” Ben Hutcheson

