Sweet Relief Raises More Than $9000 With Help From Gruv Gear

Orange County, California (September 30, 2020) – Sweet Relief has raised more than $9000 by selling FretWraps String Muters donated by Gruv Gear. The charity will continue to support those in need by raising more money with this month’s additional donations from Gruv Gear including GigBlade gig bags for guitar, bass and ukulele, Sliiv Tech Sleeves for laptops and tablets and Vibe school backpacks. In previous years, Gruv Gear has also provided GigBlades for many of Sweet Relief’s signed guitar auctions, helping to raise more funds for its cause.

Known for its innovation, Gruv Gear crafts products to make the lives of creative people easier. The company passionately believes in the encouragement of new perspectives and supports a number of charitable organizations which work to sustain, support and inspire people who work within the many different creative industries including Music, Film, Photography and others. Gruv Gear has also gifted a portion of ticket sales from its Gruv Live concert series held during the Winter NAMM Shows to Sweet Relief and other charities, including VH1 Save The Music Foundation and DW Music Foundation.

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides financial assistance to musicians and music industry workers struggling to make ends meet when facing illness, disability and more recently, COVID-19.

Gruv Gear’s donation of their best-selling FretWraps String Muters, used by thousands of guitarists and bassists around the world, helped Sweet Relief raise the much needed funds. The world-renowned FretWraps is a professional string dampener / muting accessory that effectively cut overtones and sympathetic resonance on strings, ideal for when you need that extra muting hand for cleaner takes without the unwanted string noise or ringing. The adjustable strap lets you fine-tune the pressure and dampening of the strings and it is perfect for use in the studio, at a session or playing live. They are currently for sale on the Sweet Relief eBay store.

Gruv Gear Founder and President, Jay Baldemor said: ‘Our team is super proud to support such a great cause, especially in these unprecendented times of the pandemic, affecting so many musicians around the world. The amazing people at Sweet Relief continue to create timely programs to help musicians in need, and we’re happy to even be a small part of that.’

Aric Steinberg, EVP of Development and Artist Relations at Sweet Relief, said: ‘We’re so grateful to our friends at Gruv Gear for supporting our music community, their donations have raised over $9,000 and we’ve been able to help even more people thanks to their contributions. Gruv Gear is directly responsible for providing assistance with vital living expenses to over 20 music industry professionals in desperate need. Thank you to Jay, Janeth, Jeff and the rest of the amazing team at Gruv Gear!’

To find out more about Gruv Gear please go to www.gruvgear.com. To find out more about Sweet Relief please go to www.sweetrelief.org.