Sweet Megg and Ricky Alexander Collaborate for upcoming jazz album

Jazz Saxophonist Ricky Alexander and jazz vocalist Sweet Megg (Meaghan Farrell) join forces and combine their love for jazz in their new collaboration album, I’m in Love Again. The album consists of 1920s and 30s jazz classics and is set to be released on Turtle Bay Records on June 11th, 2021.

Sweet Megg and Ricky Alexander have been performing together for the past seven years in New York City. Each artist had been leading and touring with his/her own band when they met at a popular jazz club in the East Village of Manhattan. They started performing together, and their live performances caught the attention of Scott Asen, owner of Turtle Bay Records. Asen encouraged the two to record an album together, and their new album was born.

As millennial jazz artists, Megg and Ricky aim to make jazz classics popular again. Their new album includes the Billie Holiday classic, “Foolin’ Myself” as well as the 1920s classics “Last Night on the Back Porch” by Carl Schraubstader and Lew Brown and “I’m in Love Again” by Cole Porter. Other tracks include Duke Ellington’s “I Got It Bad (and That Ain’t Good),” Fats Waller’s “Squeeze Me,” and the 1921 jazz ballad, “Right or Wrong.”

I’m In Love Again, the new album by Sweet Megg and Ricky Alexander drops on June 11th on Turtle Bay Records. For more information: turtlebayrecords.com