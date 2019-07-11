Swedish Police Still Detaining A$AP Rocky Over a Stockholm Street Brawl

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, will be detained by Swedish law-enforcement officials for at least two weeks.

Police are currently investigating charges against Mayers and members of his crew, though these charges have been reduced from aggravated assault to assault. Officials revealed that they believe Rocky to be a flight risk, hence the jail time while the investigation is proceeding.

If found guilty, Rocky could spend up to six years behind bars.

A$AP Rocky and three of his friends were arrested on the night of July 3rd. Police were called after Rocky & Co. allegedly attacked a group of unarmed males. Initial headlines and descriptions of the event seemed to cast a negative light on the accused. However, Rocky’s group was smart enough to record the entire incident, and additional video footage shows the alleged victims following Rocky, instigating, and breaking a pair of headphones on Rocky’s bodyguard’s head.

Moreover, this additional footage includes A$AP Rocky’s attempts to deescalate the situation; the 30-year-old can be heard saying, “We don’t want to fight y’all, we’re not trying to go to jail.”

Safe to say: this isn’t a cut-n-dried ‘attack’ on some innocent Swedes, though investigators are trying to piece together the exact sequence of events. That said, the footage appears to be more than enough to help Swedish police solve the case — and most likely, let the rapper go.

Hopefully, the matter will be wrapped up as quickly as possible; Rocky was set to perform in Ireland on July 5th and in London on July 7th, though both performances have been canceled. Furthermore, he is also booked for Moscow on July 10th, as well as many other stops after that.

If he’s detained for the entire two-week period that Swedish officials specified, Rocky will miss a total of six shows in six countries.