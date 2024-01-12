Swedish Artist Simon Andersson from Malmö Nominated for the 2023 World Entertainment Awards

How long of an answer do you like? Ha ha! Early on I watched a VHS tape my father had with videos of John Fogerty, Little Richard, Fats Domino and The Eagles etc. That made a big impact on me as a kid and I watched that tape over and over. Later on when I was around eleven, I was heavily influenced by Chicago. The early era many seem to have forgotten about. I’m talking about the 70’s. So much great music they did back then! And their guitarist – Terry Kath – who was an amazing player really impressed me. Then during high school it was a lot of ToTo on the menu and I should also say that growing up I listened to Swedish Pop/Rock group Roxette. Most people internationally would probably know their music from Pretty Woman. It Must Have Been Love. Nowadays I listen to as much different music as I can. I love taking influences from all over the place. My schedule don’t allow me to listen as much as I used to but I try to get new inspiration as often as I can.