Sweden/Dubai-based pop-singer Therése Neaimé releases her  single “TODAY IS A HOLIDAY”

Sweden/Dubai-based pop-singer Therése Neaimé releases her former UAE tribute “TODAY IS A HOLIDAY” with a new remix by the Italian producer Maximilian Tux the 1th of June 2018. The song was written in line with the celebrations for the country’s 40th National Day.

The new production is a modern club track,with a real pop sensibility that sticks in your head with a great vibe and great sleek beat. A summer track.

Biography

The Swedish-Lebanese singer-songwriter has enjoyed great success in the US, Europe and the Middle East. Her debut album LIVIN was released in 2006 on Theresé´s own label Future Records in collaboration with Universal Music Sweden and included the hit singles The Future (#13 in the US) and Not Easy (#1 in Sweden).

In October 2011 she released her second album STRONGER, a mix of soulful ballads and dance hits. It included the pre-released singles How Could I, All I Think About Is You and Lovers Lullaby that all made it

to radio hits. Her song Today Is A Holiday, a dedication to the 40th anniversary of the UAE also became a hit playing on all major radio stations in the UAE.

In February 2013 Therése released her third album SANDSTORM in Europe with great attention and since her return to Dubai this fall, Therése has enjoyed much media attention. Dubbed by DubaiEye as the talk of town she´s been a regular on TV and radio shows, lifestyle magazines and tabloids.

In October 2015 Therése released her first material in Swedish. The singles ”Framme Snart” and “Djupet Av Min Själ” were the first ones to be released from her upcoming EP and soon became popular across the Scandinavian radio stations. In summer 2017 Therése released yet another single, “Att Få Låna Dig En Stund”. This time through Universal Music Sweden where she recently signed a record deal.

Therése Neaimé toured the world from Los Angeles to Singapore, Europe and the Middle East. She performed for the troops in Afghanistan and opened with her own band Neaimé for Simply Red on their European Tour.

She has performed for the King and Crown Princess of Sweden and at numerous VIP events.

Therese shares her time between Sweden and Dubai. She was selected by the Swedish Government as a noteable personality for the cause of Swedish-Arab relations and represented them performing her own concerts in for example Cairo, Egypt. Therése is the Brand Ambassador for Volkswagen Middle East and an Ambassador for the Swedish Foundation for Children with Cancer.

Her initial success in Sweden triggered various performances and live concerts as well as appearances on Swedish radio and TV. Therése’s first single “Color Of Love” became one of the most played songs on radio in Sweden, followed by the singles “The Future” and “Keep It Up”, which created an even bigger breakthrough. In May 2005, Neaimé’s fourth single “Not Easy” went straight to No. 1 on the Swedish charts