Sway to the Rhythm of Times Gone By with Mike Kuster’s “Front Porch Swing”

Mike Kuster’s second album, Country So Fresh You Have to Check Your Boots, hit the ground running and continues with this second single, “Front Porch Swing”. This single has already garnered praise and playlist placements in the independent music community.

Written about the small town in Maryland that Kuster calls home, the song transports the listener to his front porch and captures the lazy sway of his front porch swing. As he describes, “ain’t nothin better in this whole wide world; makes your worries fade away and calms your nerves.”

Mike Kuster grew up on a small farm in Frederick County, Maryland along the Appalacian mountain, Catoctin Mountain. He and his wife, Emily, met in FFA in high school and settled in Walkersville, Maryland not far from where they grew up. They’ve raised three children in their small town and enjoy life in their agrarian home town.

Mike Kuster writes and sings songs based on his love of the classic he grew up hearing in the barn, at rodeos, and hauling horses and cattle with his father. He and his band, The Catoctin Cowboys, travel the area performing at venues large and small. He has recorded two albums in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Dr. Ford. His lastest album, Country So Fresh You Have To Check Your Boots, was released in June of 2023 and follows his critcally acclaimed debut album, Better Late Than Never, released in 2022. Kuster was named Independent Music Network’s Country Impact Artist of 2022.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Mike Kuster

Song Title: Front Porch Swing

Publishing: MJK Music Country

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Country So Fresh You Have To Check Your Boots

Record Label: MJK Music