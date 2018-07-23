Swansons Debut “Move Forward” Music Video During Comic-Con Weekend

The alternative country rock-pop duo The Swansons performed this past weekend, during Comic-Con weekend, when the dynamic husband-and-wife duo will released their new music video for “Move Forward” in San Diego at the House of Blues Voodoo Lounge. “Move Forward” is The Swansons second single to debut off their latest released album “Country This” released in May.

“We’re thrilled to introduce ‘Move Forward’ to our fans. The House of Blues is an amazing setting for our music video release party — and we intend to make it a memorable occasion for everyone who joins us on Friday,” said Angie Finley of The Swansons.

Move Forward” is more than just a music video for The Swansons, as it beautifully and artistically chronicles how Joe and Angie Finley fell in love and became the powerhouse musical duo now known as The Swansons.

The Swansons, who formed their music act in Southern California, released their first self-titled album “The Swansons” in 2013 and followed up with their award-winning second album “Good Day” in 2016. The pair were also named “Outstanding Musical Group” by the Producers Choice Honors in 2017. Joe and Angie Finley currently write of all their songs and they produce their music in Nashville.

The Swansons have opened and shared the stage with many great artists such as Wayne Newton, Berlin, Missing Persons, The Motels, Pato Banton, XEB (3rd Eye Blind), Malo, The Dan Band, Live Dead Riders 69 (some original members of the Grateful Dead), Stan Bush and Robert Tepper.They also opened and performed at the Las Vegas F.A.M.E. Awards in 2018 at the Hard Rock Live on the Las Vegas Strip.

The album “Country This” is available on iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Play, eMusic, Spotify, Pandora and more. For a glimpse of the upcoming music video for “Move Forward,” visit YouTube here

STAY CONNECTED:

Website: theswansonsmusic.com

Facebook: facebook.com/theswansonsmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/theswansonsmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/SwansonsAngie

Twitter: twitter.com/SwansonsJoe

YouTube

Spotify

Reverbnation

ABOUT THE SWANSONS:

The Finleys took the name of their band “The Swansons” from a code name that the couple used when making dinner reservations while they were dating so they could remain private. “We decided to use the name as it was something everybody could remember,” said Joe Finley. Joe and Angie began dating in 2012, Angie started accompanying Joe to the recording sessions. Joe then asked Angie to sing on one of his songs. The pair fell in love, married and had a baby as they joined together to make music. They built on that love with songs written for their first self-titled album “The Swansons” reflecting on their love. “Love is an extraordinary emotion. Being in love is simply extraordinary,” said Angie Finley. Their second album, “Good Day,” was awarded “Independent Album of the Year” in 2016 and in 2017, The Swansons were named “Outstanding Musical Group” by the Producers Choice Honors. The Swansons The Swansons are a husband and wife Alternative Country/Pop duet formed in late 2012. The bands co-founders, Joe and Angie Finley, began this journey with the idea to write positive catchy songs that are for everyone! They have forged a path through Hollywood all the way to Nashville Tennessee! The Swansons sound is unique and catchy. Their songs are rhythmic and memorable. Their style is pure, positive, energy that demands your inclusion.

For Media Inquiries and Interviews, please contact:

Loggins Promotion

Tel: 310-325-2800

Email: staff@logginspromotion.com

Backstage Entertainment

Tel: 310-325-9997

Email: staff@backstageentertainment.net

YM & Associates PR | Marketing | Branding

Tel: 949-244-9769

Email: YMoralesY@YM-PR.com

Photo Credit by Ricardo H. Photography

The single is available on Spins Tracking System and AirplayAccess to radio programmers worldwide in addition to CD servicing. Consumers can purchase music online from any of hundreds of digital retailers including, iTunes and Amazon.

For interview request, additional information or for radio station visits, please contact Loggins Promotion at 310-325-2800 or email staff@logginspromotion.com