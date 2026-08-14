SUUNCAAT Turns The Struggle Of Sisyphus Into An Electric Single “Work”

SUUNCAAT releases her latest single “work,” an intricate and energetic track that reflects the vulnerability of being a hard worker, featuring spacey synths and a driving pulse that gets people out of their seats and ready to move. SUUNCAAT brings the talent and depth needed to build such an exciting track with an insightful message. “work” is out now on all major streaming platforms.

Flexing her genre-blending muscle, SUUNCAAT creates the perfect mix of grimy beats and ethereal synths that feels vivid and new. Layers of unique melodies with diverse textures build and change across the track. “work” leaves a wave of electronic emotion, a facilitator for dance and cathartic release. The silky yet metallic vocals ground the listener, while SUUNCAAT remarks, “I work so hard / You do nothing at all.” The tired exasperation continues, “I need to breathe / But I don’t deserve a break no more.” Offering one of her most intimate moments yet, “work” invites listeners into SUUNCAAT’s world. “Inspired by the myth of Sisyphus, ‘work’ is an ironic but sincere track about discipline, labour and the frustration of pulling the weight of others,” she explains. Laced with wit, the track doubles as a sharp commentary on workaholism and the grind culture imposed on the working class. SUUNCAAT brings a sense of belonging to her music: “It’s a motivational anthem for the neurotics: for anyone who keeps pushing the boulder, even when it keeps rolling back down.” SUUNCAAT creates an outlet for frustration, a sound for struggle, a vessel to let it all out. “work,” which was mastered by Lew Husbands, will be followed by an official music video later this month.

SUUNCAAT’s connection to music began early, learning “Moonlight Sonata” on a toy piano at just four years old after hearing it in a favorite episode of Goosebumps!. Soon after, she began formal violin training, laying the foundation for a creative practice that has since expanded across instruments, production, genre, and even her evolving, or intentionally undefined, artistic identity. Formative years spent immersed in Montreal’s punk and electronic underground helped shape her boundary-pushing sound, drawing from hyperpop, baroque influences, drum & bass, and outsider traditions. Her work unfolds through a cast of original characters that inhabit an interconnected internal mythology, creating an ambitious artistic universe where deeper truths lie beneath the surface. Earlier this summer, SUUNCAAT brought her immersive world to life with her live debut, performing a series of shows across Tokyo. Her previous release, “bite,” landed the cover of Spotify’s coveted Proto- editorial playlist and was additionally featured on Pollen, EQUAL Canada, and ALT_QC, while also earning praise from outlets like Exclaim!, Mundane Magazine, and Jammerzine.

SUUNCAAT brings a unique point of view to the world of electronic and pop, shaping her own strength into enjoyable art for fans to invest in. Check out “work” on all major music platforms and experience more of SUUNCAAT’s brilliant and intentional artistry by following her on Instagram @___suuncaat___ and TikTok @suuncaat_.