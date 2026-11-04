SUUNCAAT Exposes Mystique in the Mundane with New Single and Music Video “the wash”

Experimental pop artist SUUNCAAT has released her latest single, “the wash,” a vibrant and melodically intricate track that examines the relationship between the weekly task of doing laundry and the innately perplexing passage of time. This track highlights the inherent irony of constantly getting caught up in trivial tasks while the world around us continues to move forward and rapidly change. SUUNCAAT dares to explore the paradoxical nature of everyday life, solidifying her piercing and undeniably individual voice in the experimental pop genre. Releasing alongside the single is the official music video. “the wash” is now available on all major streaming platforms.

SUUNCAAT is a project that exists outside a single musical genre. Through a blend of electronic beats and delicate synths, “the wash” formulates an atmosphere that transports listeners to a vivid celestial realm. This ethereal headspace illustrates an enigmatic tie between recurring routines, such as washing clothes in a laundromat, and the mystical process of continuous personal evolution. SUUNCAAT directly addresses these themes through repeated mantra-like lyrics: “looks like we are at it again,” and “some things never change.” These phrases convey a certain acceptance of the everyday responsibilities we all bear while concurrently acknowledging their intrinsic monotony. “I wanted to write about the idea that repetition of these ordinary moments acts as a vortex through time because the world moves forward, but you’re still there doing laundry, though you can never do it twice as the same person,” SUUNCAAT explains. This perspective is sealed at the end of the track when she sings, “And it goes on and on and on, on and on and on, on and on and on, on and on and on.” “the wash” demonstrates SUUNCAAT’s singular outlook formulated from a bird’s-eye view of her actions in this laundromat, and expands her voice within the outsider pop and hyperpop landscapes. When listening to her music, fans are encouraged to question the world around them and, through this, gain a deeper understanding of their own psyche. “I also like to talk about magic, the occult, things that we don’t see. I want to express a contrast, an uncanniness; I want people to question themselves.” SUUNCAAT aims to uncover the often masked enchantments that surround us, using her music as a guiding light through a complex universe. “the wash” was mastered by Lew Husbands, and the music video and visuals were created by Tokyo-based photographer Tiana Suzuki. SUUNCAAT first connected with Suzuki during her tour in Japan, where an impromptu shoot sparked a creative friendship that eventually brought the pair back together in Montreal to film “the wash.” Shot between a teal-colored laundromat and SUUNCAAT’s own bedroom, the collaboration ultimately became an extension of the song’s fascination with finding something extraordinary within the ordinary. “Two years after writing it, I was led from Montreal to Tokyo and somehow back to my own bedroom, through a friendship that began with a DM from a stranger,” SUUNCAAT shares. “The song is about repetition, mundane rituals and the portals hidden inside ordinary life.”

SUUNCAAT’s connection to music began at a young age, learning “Moonlight Sonata” on a toy piano at just four years old after hearing it in an episode of Goosebumps! Shortly after, she enrolled in violin lessons and has continued to broaden her instrumental and melodic repertoire across genres and production styles. Her years spent in the Montreal punk and underground electronic music scene guided her personal sound, where she was exposed to the influential sounds of hyperpop, baroque, drum & bass, and outsider practices. SUUNCAAT’s range of musical experience and commitment to ongoing experimentation have led to the formulation of a new standard of hyperpop music, which she recently showcased during her first international tour in Japan earlier this year. Her previous releases have landed the cover of Spotify’s coveted Proto- and Fresh Finds Canada editorial playlists and were additionally featured on Spotify’s hyperpop, Pop All Day, Evolver, Editor’s Picks: Best Canadian Songs, Pollen, EQUAL Canada, and ALT_QC playlists, while also earning praise from press outlets like Popdust, Exclaim!, Mundane Magazine, and Grimy Goods.

SUUNCAAT embeds her own unique world experience into every track she shares. Dive deep into her expansive world on Instagram @___suuncaat___ or on TikTok @suuncaat_. Get lost and absorb the music by streaming “the wash” on all major music platforms.