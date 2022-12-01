Superfónicos Announces New Single “Primera Luz” Is Due Out Dec 2nd

Superfónicos is proud to announce their latest single “Primera Luz,” due out on Friday, December 2, 2022. It’s their first release of 2022 and part of their highly anticipated full length. The eight piece band, who uniquely blends music from Colombia, Africa and the U.S., has received critical praise for their Suelta EP from tastemakers including Rolling Stone, NPR, Billboard, PRI The World, PopMatters, Afropop, KUTX and more. This has yielded two bookings at the prestigious Austin City Limits Music Festival and touring opportunities around the globe.

Superfónicos was founded by bassist Nicolás Sanchez, guitarists Erick Bohorquez and Andres Villegas, and percussionist Daniel Sanchez, as a way of honoring their Colombian roots through musical exploration. That core group began honing the band’s unique sound in late night jam sessions, during their time away from their other projects, and quickly became the main focus of all those involved. In 2016, gaitero and vocalist Jaime Ospina relocated from Colombia to Austin, where he met and instantly connected with the group. Through the years, the group has grown to include Zumbi Richards on trombone and bombardino (euphonium), Nicholas Tozzo on congas, tambor alegre and percussion and Evan Marley Hegarty on keyboards.

The song’s title “Primera Luz” translates to first light. It relates to everyone who’s come out of the pandemic or a challenging situation with a new positive perspective. The band explains, “There is something truly special about the clarity a new day brings. Each day is a rebirth, a chance to start again. And with that first light comes hope and guidance.” The song was inspired by the birth of Nicolás’ daughter, Lucia.

Nicolás adds, “My baby daughter was born on New Year’s Day 2021. The pandemic was raging and life was still very much in disarray, but her birth brought a radiant light to my family at a much needed time. She reminded me of my purpose, my mission, so I wrote Primera Luz as a message of inspiration, to anyone whose path may seem obscured by the clouds in their mind.”

The track was recorded in the Summer of 2022 at Lechehouse, the studio run by GRAMMY Award winning guitarist, producer and engineer Beto Martinez. The band is no stranger to Beto’s work or studio, since they created 2018’s Suelta EP there and have been eager to return to record more songs. Superfónicos states, “Everytime we step into that studio, we feel like we’re back home. Recording is such a personal experience and we truly feel like

Beto is part of the family. We all trust him and know the music will receive the love and

attention only family can provide.”

Austin fans can catch Superfónicos live on December 3rd during the annual holiday sing-along, tree lighting and downtown stroll presented by KUT/KUTX. The carols begin at 6 p.m. when crowds gather on the south lawn of the Capitol grounds to sing songs of the season. At 7 p.m. will be the countdown to the lighting of the downtown holiday tree at 11th St. and Congress Ave. After the tree lighting, stroll Congress Avenue for shopping, and free live music and entertainment for all ages. More info can be found here

Lastly, Superfónicos will be performing in Austin on New Year’s Eve (12/31) at The Far Out Lounge with Grupo Fantasma. Tickets and info here

With the release of a new single and much more music to come, the band will continue their momentum into 2023!

