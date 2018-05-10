Superadio and CTC Productions Launch ”The Bassment”

Superadio Networks and CTC Productions have announced an affiliation and sales agreement to syndicate “The Bassment,” a weekly 2-hour mix show hosted by KPWR (Power 106)/Los Angeles mixer DJ E-Rock and mixed by some of the biggest Vegas, New York and Miami club and radio DJ’s. Weekly show guests include G-Eazy, Diplo, Tory Lanez, Drake and Post Malone. All affiliate and national advertising sales will be handled by Superadio and American Urban Radio Networks (AURN).

Superadio Senior VP of Programming and Affiliate Relations Eric Faison said, “Superadio made a name for itself by providing cutting edge mix show programming to radio stations all over the world. The Bassment is set to take its place among the legendary mix shows to ever come out of the ‘House of Superadio.'”

CTC Productions CEO Keith “Envius” Elliot added, “E-Rock & I have been close friends for almost 20 years, I’m on cloud nine about being able to partner with him and my family at Superadio on The Bassment. The Bassment is the premiere hit driven, celebrity loaded mix show that brings the biggest clubs in NY, Vegas & Miami to your radio.”

The Bassment host Eric “E-Rock” Nagrampa said of the partnership, “It’s always been a goal of mine to be able to work with a company like Superadio. Given this platform and with the launch of The Bassment we hope to provide all of our current and future affiliates the best, most relevant and engaging content that any mix show can offer. World class DJ’s, celebrity interviews, amazing music & impeccable energy, The Bassment is here.”

The Bassment currently airs on KMVQ (99.7 NOW)/San Francisco, KFRH (104.3 NOW)/Las Vegas, KCRK (Hot Hits 97.7)/Palm Springs and KXJM (Jam’n 1075)/Portland.