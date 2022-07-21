Super Fëmmes release *Guilty Pleasure* as their second single

Super Fëmmes is a new Swedish girl band representing a powerful and edgy, yet traditional and glamorous pop music that blurs the lines between a variety of influences. The group is a constellation of the 90’s pop icons – Emilia, Miio, DeDe Lopez and Therese “Drömhus” Grankvist – who joined forces in this super group during 2021 with the purpose to create music and perform together.

Recently, Super Fëmmes released their first song, a cover of the Rozalla hit Everybody’s free (from 1991). The song is produced by the renowned team Hertzberg & Funke who had recent successes with hits like Save tonight. The song was released April 29 and has in this short period of time reached great traction, both in Sweden and internationally (markets like US, UK and Germany).

As a second single, Super Fëmmes will soon be releasing the newly written song Guilty Pleasure on June 17, 2022. Guilty Pleasure is written by Collin Idzikowski, Tor Eimon, Julia Gartha, Jakke Erixson plus the Super Fëmmes member Denise DeDe Lopez. It is produced by Jakke Erixson, a Swedish musician, composer and producer based in Los Angeles. Erixson has earlier worked with artists like e.g. Christina Aguilera and Rod Stewart and, on the producer side, Max Martin and RedOne among others.

Super Fëmmes will also tour this summer with their premiere at the large Swedish festival Vi som älskar 90-talet (Gothenburg, Stockholm and Helsingborg) where they will appear with their newly created show which entails a mix of their previous hits and the newly produced material.

The name Super Fëmmes is a symbol for coming together as women, strengthening and empowering each other – all women are super women and we’re stronger together. We flirt with our roots in the 90’s era, inspired by female superheroes like Spice Girls and Charlie’s Angels, but mixing it with a modern vibe – all with a touch of glamour, attitude and class. With our different backgrounds and influences we are proud to have come together, unified in one group, and we aim to challenge the narrow view for women when it comes to who can do modern pop music and why – passion for music has no limits when it comes to age, race or appearance.

Emilia Mitiku

Her world hit Big Big World had an international breakthrough when it was released in 1998 and the single set a new record in Sweden with 70,000 records sold in only 3 weeks (5.5. million copies in total)! The song wasa huge hit and was placed #1 on the charts in 18 countries at the same time and, also, later became a huge hit in China 2004 where it’s still used as a part of English education.

Emilia was discovered in 1996 by Lars Anderson, son of the ABBA manager Stig “Stikkan” Anderson. She used the mononym Emilia in the early years of her career but later started to perform under the name Emilia Mitiku, using her father’s surname.

In 2009, she competed in Melodifestivalen (Swedish Eurovision Song Contest) with the song You’re My World where she qualified for the finale. During the 2010’s Emilia has composed music in the genre “vintage pop” with the album I Belong to you (2012) among other

Therese Grankvist

Therese’s music career started in 1996 when she called Sony music and recorded a song on their answering machine. When she later met the famous Swedish musician Dr. Alban, he convinced her to join the new eurodance project Drömhus. In 1997, the first single of Drömhus, Du och jag (You and I) was released. The big breakthrough, however, came in 1998 with the single Vill ha dig (Want You), a cover of a hit by the band Freestyle in the 1980s. The song reached triple platinum in sales and was placed #1 in all Nordic countries at the same time, an achievement that only ABBA reached before. In Melodifestivalen (Swedish Eurovision Song Contest) 1999, Drömhus competed with the song Stjärna på himmelen where she ended up on an honourable second place. After a successful career as Drömhus in the Nordics (250,000 albums sold), Therese moved over to a club music career in English and released the hit single Monkey in 2002. Hence, internationally Therese might be mostly known for this music and for her collab with the Swedish DJ and producer StoneBridge and the songs Put Em High and Take Me Away (released on Hed Kandi in 2004), both placed top 10 on the UK charts. Therese also had a successful collaboration with Danny Saucedo with whom she released the hit song If only you in 2007.

Denise “DeDe” Lopez

DeDe signed her first record deal with Sony Music in 1994 after have toured the world as a dancer behind artists like Melodie MC, Dr. Alban and Culture Beat. Her single Party was released in 1995 and was the song that opened up an international career for DeDe. The biggest success came in Japan where she quickly was awarded a gold record. DeDe’s biggest hit song, My Lover, was written by Max Martin, Per Magnusson, David Kreuger, Kristian Lundin and DeDe herself.

DeDe has worked with prominent producers and songwriters such as Max Martin, Andreas Carlsson, Per Magnusson, David Kreuger, Anders Bagge, Derek Bramble (David Bowie & Whitney Houston), Herbie Crichlow, Father Mc, Pras Michel (Fugees), Mc Lyte and Michael Feiner. She has over 500,000 albums sold and was the only Swedish artist to open up for Michael Jackson in his Gothenburg concert in 1997. In 1999, DeDe had a concert in Japan playing at the Tokyo Dome for around 100,000 Japanese fans (!)

In 2007, the song Turn you on was released featuring the Fugee star Pras Michael and in 2008 she was, together with Pras, the opening act to 50 Cent in Helsinki. Her latest single, Dare to change the world feat. Mc Lyte, written and produced by DeDe herself, reached the US top 20 list in 2018.

Miio – Mia Schotte & Josefine Willers

Mia & Josefine met already at ten years of age in the child performance industry when they both sang at a Swedish national TV show (Soffipropp, TV4). Since then, Mia and Josefine both have been engaged in various music projects together, with others and solo. Miio started of as a teenage pop duo in 2003 and immediately reached great success in the Swedish charts.

Mia & Josefine first met in the children’s artist industry and performed together for the first time at the age of 10 years on a TV show for children, broadcasted on national television (“Soffipropp”, TV4). Since then, Mia and Josefine have been engaged in various music projects, together as well as on their own.

Miio started off as a teen pop duo in 2003 and reached great success on the charts in Sweden during the following years. Their releases became popular with the Swedish audience and two of the singles (“När vi två blir en” and “Ska vi gå hem till dig”) sold gold, as did the album released in 2003 (“På vårt sätt” / In our own way).

They have collaborated with several Swedish rap legends such as Ken Ring, Ayo and Daddy Boastin. After taking a break from the Miio project in 2006, the duo reunited more than ten years later and have done selected gigs around the country since then