Super Fëmmes present: Everybody’s Free

Super Fëmmes is a newly started Swedish girl band presenting powerful and edgy, yet traditional and glamorous, pop music that blurs the lines between a wide variety of influences. The line-up consists of the 90’s pop icons Emilia Mitiku, Therese ”Drömhus” Grankvist, Denise ”DeDe” Lopez, and Mia Schotte & Josefine Willers from the duo Miio.

The members are all professional musicians who have reached significant individual successes in the 90’s, and now they have joined their super forces to continue making quality music that inspires their audience. As recently announced, the group is releasing a stunning rendition of “Everybody’s Free,” originally made famous by Rozalla. This Super Fëmmes version is energetic and fun, combining dance and pop vibes with lots of personality from the talented and charismatic members of this all-female group. This song is first joint release of this super group, thus a great milestone for Super Fëmmes, who carry on the legacy of their success as individuals, continuing to build an already existing fanbase.

Watch out for Super Fëmmes’ take on “Everybody’s Free,” which will be available on the leading digital streaming platforms from Friday, April 29th.

About

SUPER FËMMES is all about female strength, coming together, empowering each other as well as other women. We radiate power, daring to be vulnerable, fun, smart, sensual, and sexy without having to apologize for it. We flirt with the 90’s era mixed with a modern style inspired by female superheroes such as Charlie’s Angels, Harlequin, and Spice Girls – combined with glamour, coolness and with a classy touch. We are fun and strong, as well as deep and serious. With different backgrounds and stories, we are now united in one group, and we do it proudly and with high integrity. We are excited to challenge the one-dimensional view in general, such as age discrimination, female artists are facing as well as creating a wider platform for female artists when it comes to music, age, colour, and appearance.

Members

Emilia Mitiku

Her world hit” Big Big world” had an international breakthrough when it was released in 1998. Emilia was discovered in 1996 by Lars Anderson, son of ABBA’s manager, Stig Anderson. She used the mononym of Emilia in the first years of her career, but more recently she has started to perform under the name of Emilia Mitiku, using her father’s surname.

In 2009, she competed in Melodifestivalen, the Swedish national selection for Eurovision Song Contest, with the song ”You’re My World”. She advanced directly from her heat; however, she placed ninth in the final. She released her album My World in 2009. Her single” Teardrops” was released to radio stations on 2 June 2009.

Therese Grankvist

Therese’s career started when she called a record company and recorded her singing on their answering machine. When she later met Dr. Alban, he convinced her to join the new Eurodance project Drömhus. In 1997, Drömhus’s first single” Du och jag” (”You and I”) was released. The big breakthrough, however, came in 1998 with the single ”Vill ha dig” (”Want You”), a cover of a hit by the band Freestyle in the 1980s.

At the Melodifestivalen, the Swedish qualification for Eurovision Song Contest, in 1999, Drömhus competed with the song ”Stjärna på himmelen” (”Star in the Sky”) and finished on second place. Under her name Therese she released the single” Monkey” in 2002. She may be best known for her internationally successful collaborations with Swedish DJ and producer StoneBridge, ”Put ’Em High” and ”Take Me Away”, released on Hed Kandi in 2004.

Denise ”DeDe” Lopez

With 500 000 albums sold she has toured the world and has sold out Tokyo Dome in Japan twice! She was the only Swedish artist to open up for Michael Jackson in Gothenburg, Sweden and was opening act to 50 Cent in Helsinki, Finland.

She has worked with prominent producers and song writers such as Max Martin, Andreas Carlsson, Per Magnusson, David Kreuger, Anders Bagge, Derek Bramble (David Bowie & Whitney Houston), Herbie Crichlow, Father Mc, Pras Michel (Fugees), Mc Lyte and Michael Feiner among others.

Mia Schotte & Josefine Willers – Miio

Mia & Josefine first met in the children’s artist industry and performed together for the first time at the age of 10 years on a TV show for children, broadcasted on national television (“Soffipropp”, TV4). Since then, Mia and Josefine have been engaged in various music projects, together as well as on their own.

Miio started off as a teen pop duo in 2003 and reached great success on the charts in Sweden during the following years. Their releases became popular with the Swedish audience and two of the singles (“När vi två blir en” and “Ska vi gå hem till dig”) sold gold, as did the album released in 2003 (“På vårt sätt” / In our own way).

They have collaborated with several Swedish rap legends such as Ken Ring, Ayo and Daddy Boastin. After taking a break from the Miio project in 2006, the duo reunited more than ten years later and have done selected gigs around the country since then.