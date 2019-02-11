SupaNova Slom Releases ‘Love In The Midst of Chaos’

“Love In The Midst of Chaos” by SupaNova Slom is available on all streaming platforms, now!

SupaNova Slom released his first studio album in four years, “Love In The Midst of Chaos,” on the date of his birth this passed January 29th. It is the ninth studio album that the musician, best-selling author, and wellness coach has released.

Slom’s recent project is a combination of genres: He categorizes it as Trap, Rock, Punk, Alternative, R&B, Soul, and says it is, “…unapologetically me.”

The Brooklyn-born and raised musician credits Michael Jackson and Prince as his biggest musical influences growing up, but says Prince inspired him to sing as well as learn to play the guitar and piano, while honing his craft as a lyricist. He has been cultivating his musicianship since the age of 10. Simultaneously, his older cousin, Entrfied [@thegodofsound], exposed Slom to recording and performing, live.

Slom’s music production team Ra Sound consists of Chief Producer, Entrfied McCloud, Associate Producer, Rod Heru, and Executive Producer/Vocalist, SupaNova Slom. The album was mastered by Grammy winner, Emily Lazar, of “Lodge Mastering.”

Prior to the current project, Ra Sound independently launched eight Alternative Rap albums over the span of nearly two decades. Slom’s musical catalog boasts of features from Erykah Badu, The Game, Jadakiss, Bilal, Ludachris, TI, Jay Electronica, Ice T, Dead Prez and Theopolus Londod, to name a few.

“Love In The Midst of Chaos” was 10 years in the making with creative input by mentor and music industry vet, Ali “S” aka @anoblesavage.

In 2009, Slom and his team shot their Prince-inspired music video, “Midnight,” at his Brooklyn flat to assess his audience’s response to Slom’s musical range. Entrfied and he strategically placed the song on their then album – “The Remedy.” The response Slom received from his listeners, was a mixture of excitement and curiosity for what was next, he recounts.

In 2011, prior to Slom going into active duty military service, Ali convinced he and Entrfied to focus and create a cohesive SupaNova project and Prince-inspired sound, with alternative rock influences. Thus, their journey began, and they worked periodically until Prince’s untimely passing 2016.

“This totally shook us because we were sure Prince would absolutely love the album – and us – when we were through with it,” Slom says.

The group went on hiatus to dig deeper and channel their creativity around the memory of the late, Prince of Pop. Encouraged by Ali, they recorded over the next few years to form “Love in The Midst of Chaos” – an album which promises if nothing else, a sonic boom of diversity!

From the booming synth Trap-Hop melody of the title track “Love In The Midst of Chaos” – to the soul-silky, Prince-like falsetto vocals of “Breathe” – to the Electro-Punk Rock pulse of “Love Thump” and “Revolution” – think, Nine Inch Nails and Bad Brains; and to the Bone Thugs N Harmony and Migos-like cadence of “Psalms: God Love Gangstas” boasts SupaNova’s most ambitious work – to – date. Additional contemporary inspiration for the project came from artists Fishbone, The Weeknd, Drake, and Kanye West.

Mostly known as a Hip-Hop artist, after the “Chaos…” Slom will be known as a SupaNova rockstar!

The uniqueness of his moniker is undeniable. He says the origin of it is his mother: “SupaNova was given to me and means ‘Shining with the brilliance of a hundred million suns.’ The second part, ‘Slom,’ means ‘hidden light.’”

“Love in the Midst of Chaos” is available now on all digital streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, iTunes, Amazon and GooglePlay via this Link.

