SUNTWIST Captures The Uncertainty of Growing Up On Debut EP Matchbox

Indie rock band SUNTWIST has released their debut EP, Matchbox, a five-track project that blends bright guitar tones, steady rhythms, melodic vocals, and energetic arrangements. Together, the songs create a soundtrack for growing up, finding your place, and embracing the moments that shape you along the way. Matchbox is out now on all digital streaming platforms worldwide.

Matchbox, an EP shaped by the changing seasons of young adulthood, follows SUNTWIST as the members navigate the end of college, life away from home, and the evolution of their ensemble. Each member migrated to Arizona from a different part of the country, creating a shared experience of feeling pulled between where they came from and where they were collectively building a life. Throughout the EP, that experience takes shape through themes of pushing your limits, longing for the past, moving through burnout, learning to appreciate the present, and seeing yourself through someone else’s eyes. The title Matchbox comes from a period when the group felt like it was on thin ice as college slowly came to an end and members began preparing to move for jobs. “One by one a match would go out, and we were left wondering when the last in the box would burn,” the band explains, capturing the unpredictability of watching a defining chapter of their lives slowly come to a close. “Stay High (Chasing Ghosts)” opens the EP with a steady drum beat and retro-leaning guitar chords before settling into a relaxed, sunlit groove. A playful guitar strum enters midway through the track, complementing its carefree atmosphere, followed by lyrics that explore the pressure to keep pushing your limits. “Winded in the Moonlight” follows with charming indie-tinged vocal swag and electric guitar, gradually building toward a lively, driving chorus, continuing its easygoing rhythm. The song acknowledges longing for what has passed while recognizing that something new may be waiting ahead. “Why Mind It” shifts the pace, channeling the feeling of a coming-of-age A24 soundtrack while turning everyday burnout into forward momentum. “I Just Wanna Dance” delivers the EP’s most energetic moment, building into a highly singable track inspired by the group’s journey moving to Arizona from all across the country. The song embraces being present rather than constantly wishing to be somewhere else. “Man I Wanna Be,” one of the previously released singles, closes the EP with shimmering electric guitars, layered vocals, and a driving rhythm that carries into its most expansive moments. The track carries a more reflective tone while maintaining the quintessential indie dream pop guitar-driven foundation that runs throughout Matchbox. Written while SUNTWIST was spread across their respective home states, the song explores the contrast between how someone sees themselves and how they are viewed by the people closest to them. Its refrain, “But in your eyes / I see the man I want to be / And he’s standing right in front of you,” captures the experience of recognizing yourself through someone else’s perspective and became a turning point for SUNTWIST’s songwriting.

Their latest release brings together Logan Mullert on vocals, Grant Baker on guitar, Braden Kotzin on drums, Isaac Morrison on bass, and Nathan Dilla on lead guitar. Baker, Mullert, and Kotzin produced the EP, with Ryan Buckland handling mixing and mastering. The project was recorded at the Conservatory of Recording Arts and Sciences and TrackPharm, with mixing and mastering completed at GCU Recording Arts Studio.

SUNTWIST formed in 2024 in a Phoenix dorm room when five musicians from throughout the country came together and began developing a shared creative vision. Though none of the members are native to Arizona, Phoenix became the backdrop for their developing sound, blending their different backgrounds, influences, personalities, and styles into a unified identity. Drawing inspiration from The Strokes, Djo, Tame Impala, Flipturn, and Arcy Drive, the band has developed a retro-leaning rock sound rooted in nostalgia, youth, and human connection. Since forming, SUNTWIST has performed at Phoenix venues including Crescent Ballroom, Valley Bar, The Rebel Lounge, The Nile, and Last Exit Live, continuing to establish themselves within the city’s indie community. The band has been featured by notable publications in the indie rock space, including Live Nation’s Ones to Watch, Grimy Goods, and Tongue Tied Magazine. In celebration of their debut EP, the group will perform a hometown release show at Crescent Ballroom on September 18th. The momentum will continue into 2027, when SUNTWIST takes the stage at M3F Music Festival, marking a major milestone for the rising hometown band.

Matchbox captures SUNTWIST during a defining period of change, turning the uncertainty of leaving college, being far from home, and facing an unknown future into five songs about connection, growth, and living in the moment. Matchbox is out now on all streaming platforms. Keep in touch with the musical journey and follow SUNTWIST on Instagram @SUN.TWIST, TikTok @SUNTWISTband, and YouTube @SUNTWISTmusic.