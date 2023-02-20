sunshine state indie country rock band southbound 75 introduces new single “that summer” rolling stones’ vibey original tune available via all digital retail and streaming platforms feb. 24, 2023

Southbound 75 (Brown Lee Entertainment), the dynamic, on-the-fringe pop, country rock band, is set to release its seventh single, “That Summer,”* due Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 via all major digital retail and streaming platforms (Sony/Orchard Distribution).

Written by Southbound 75 lead singer, Mark Lorenzo, and produced by Jimmy Ritchie (Jake Owen/Mark Chesnutt/Clay Walker), “That Summer” features rockin’ guitar and piano licks, revved by hard-hitting drum beats and “WH OAH OH’s” to enliven the summertime vibe that leaves space wide open for crystal clear vocals. The new release is the first of the group’s 2023 waterfall series of singles.

“The storyline embraces appreciating ’the moment;’ moving past the past and coming out to a sunnier side,” said Southbound 75 lead singer and writer, Mark Lorenzo . “The sing-along has an upbeat retro groove that we hope will move listeners to their ‘happy place’.”

Recorded at Shannon Forrest Studios of Nashville, the track features instrumental performances by award-winning, infamous musicians, including Shannon Forrest (Taylor Swift/Brooks & Dunn/Carrie Underwood/Willie Nelson), Craig Young (Elton John/Lady A/Jewel), Timothy Lauer (Keith Urban/Shawn Mendes/Kid Rock/ Luke Bryan/Sheryl Crow), Sol Littlefield (Clay Walker/Jake Owen/Rhett Akins) and Sam Hunter (Ronnie Milsap/Willie Nelson).

“ Behind every great song is a songwriter and a producer that, together, can transcend a good-time vibe through their music,” said Brown Lee Entertainment label head Dewayne Brown . “The combination of the song and production craftsmanship is truly what country music fans need today.” “Southbound 75 has a unique, fresh sound. The track will become a favorite of Rolling Stones, 90s country bands and southern rock fans combined; and it’s become one of mine,” noted producer Jimmy Ritchey .

TRACK INFO:

Artist: Southbound 75

Title: “That Summer”

Written by: Mark Lorenzo

Produced by: Jimmy Ritchie

Label: Brown Lee Entertainment

Distributed by: Sony/Orchard

Musicians: Shannon Forrest/Craig Young/

Timothy Lauer/Sol Littlefield/Sam Hunter

Release Date: Feb. 24, 2023

Run Time: 3:31

ABOUT

Southbound 75 is Old Dominion meets Maroon 5; the assembly was a brainstorm encouraged by Bill Scull (a prominent radio promotion vet known for his work alongside Clive Davis ). The five-member band [made up of M ark Lorenzo (lead vocals/acoustic guitar), Justin Pietrowski (lead guitar), Vance Eskesen (bass), Jessee Allen Porter (fiddle) and Gregg Giacobbe on drums], formed in 2018 and has quickly made a name for itself with show dates spanning throughout Florida and across the Midwest. As an early testament to the authenticity, talent and promising career forecast for the Florida-based group, the must-see, worth-the-price-of-admission, powerhouse of musicians and vocalists was recognized as “ Best New Country Band” by the Tampa Bay Musicians Network and has been spotlighted on The Country Network and CMT.com. Mark Lorenzo’s songs have been featured on various television shows, sports programming, cartoons, DVDs and more including: “ESPN College Football,” “Shark” (CBS); “90210” (CW), “Threshold” (CBS), “Girlfriends” (CW) and “3lbs” on (CBS). Southbound 75 is endorsed by Taylor Guitars, Gone Country Hats, Red Monkey Accessories, Bosphorus Cymbals & Scorpion Drumsticks.