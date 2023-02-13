Country recording artist Andy Pursell set to release new single “Right Amount Of Wrong”

Florida-based singer-songwriter and indie country recording artist Andy Pursell (Southern Dreams Ent. ) announced the scheduled release of his newest tune “Right Amount of Wrong.”* Written by Ryan Griffin and Terry Dennis, and produced by Mark Dreyer, the track will be available via all digital retail outlets and streaming platforms Friday, March 17, 2023. (Presale/pre-save event begins March 3, 2023.)

Recorded at Studio 23 Lakeside Recording in Nashville, the single features instrumental performances by award-winning, A-list musicians, including four-time ACM “Steel Guitarist of the Year,” Mike Johnson (Jason Aldean/Carrie Underwood/Jon Pardi/George Strait/Willie Nelson/Merle Haggard), Kevin Grant (Willie Nelson/Merle Haggard/Colt Ford/Josh Turner) and Mike Rojas (George Strait/Tim McGraw/Brett Eldredge).

The twangy honky-tonker is a mix of the best of 90s country and today’s contemporary sound. Akin to the Bellamy Brothers’ No. 1 hit, “Redneck Girl,” the leading lady beams with frisky, flirty, flannel sophistication to become a magnetic attraction.

“The vibe and storyline are ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ meets ‘Urban Cowboy;’ she’s a perfect combination, with ‘just the right amount of wrong,’ and that makes her irresistible,” said Andy Pursell. “A song is like a canvas; we assembled the right mix of musicians to make the magic and paint the perfect picture both in storyline and instrumentation. The outcome is exactly what I had envisioned.”

SHE’S JUST THE RIGHT AMOUNT OF WRONG FOR ME DASH OF TRASH TALKING SEXY WALKING SHE’S SO AWESOME SHE’S THE PERFECT BLEND OF NICE AND ALL THE INNOCENCE WITH A TOUCH OF SIN ON HER OWN SHE’S JUST THE RIGHT AMOUNT OF WRONG SHE GETS A LITTLE FLIRTY IN THE BACK OF THE PEW OF THE CHURCH AND WHEN SHE’S FEELING FRISKY SHE WON’T CLEAN UP DIRTY WORDS SHE’S LIKE A MARGARITA WITH AN EXTRA SHOT AND WHEN SHE STARTS TO LOSE HER COOL IT’S BOUND TO GET REAL HOT The new tune follows the momentum of Pursell’s recent single “Off The Chain ” released in late fall 2022. The corresponding “Right Amount Of Wrong” music video [produced by Jered Allen (Crazy Horse Productions) and shot at various locations in Pursell’s hometown of Arcadia, FL including Rattlers Old West, Radio Station WCXS, Cowboy Corner and Wheeler’s Cafe] is scheduled for a March 24, 2023 release.

Track Info Artist: Andy Pursell Song Title: “Right Amount of Wrong” Label: Southern Dreams Ent. Written by: Ryan Griffin/Terry Dennis Produced by: Mark Dreyer Musicians: Mark Dryer (guitar)/Kevin (Swine) Grant (bass)/Wayne Killius (drums)/ Mike Johnson (pedal steel)/Danny Parks (guitar)/Mike Rojas (keys) Distribution: TuneCore Release Date: March 17, 2023 Presale/Pre-Save Event: March 3, 2023 Run Time: 3:20 ###