Sunshine State Indie Country Recording Artist Andy Pursell Releases New Single “Right Amount Of Wrong”

Andy Pursell (Southern Dreams Ent. ) celebrates the release of his newest tune “Right Amount of Wrong.”* Written by Ryan Griffin and Terry Dennis, and produced by Mark Dreyer, the track is AVAILABLE NOW via all digital retail outlets and streaming platforms. Florida-based singer-songwriter and indie country recording artistcelebrates the release of his newest tune “Right Amount of Wrong.”* Written by Ryan Griffin and Terry Dennis, and produced by Mark Dreyer, the track isvia all digital retail outlets and streaming platforms.

Recorded at Studio 23 Lakeside Recording in Nashville, the single features instrumental performances by award-winning, A-list musicians, including four-time ACM “Steel Guitarist of the Year,” Mike Johnson (Jason Aldean/Carrie Underwood/Jon Pardi/George Strait/Willie Nelson/Merle Haggard), Kevin Grant (Willie Nelson/Merle Haggard/Colt Ford/Josh Turner) and Mike Rojas (George Strait/Tim McGraw/Brett Eldredge).

The twangy honky-tonker is a mix of the best of 90s country and today’s contemporary sound. Akin to the Bellamy Brothers’ No. 1 hit, “Redneck Girl,” the leading lady beams with frisky, flirty, flannel sophistication to become a magnetic attraction.

“The vibe and storyline are ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ meets ‘Urban Cowboy;’ she’s a perfect combination, with ‘just the right amount of wrong,’ and that makes her irresistible,” said Andy Pursell. “A song is like a canvas; we assembled the right mix of musicians to make the magic and paint the perfect picture both in storyline and instrumentation. The outcome is exactly what I had envisioned.”

SHE’S JUST THE RIGHT AMOUNT OF WRONG FOR ME DASH OF TRASH

TALKING SEXY WALKING SHE’S SO AWESOME SHE’S THE PERFECT

BLEND OF NICE AND ALL THE INNOCENCE WITH A TOUCH OF SIN ON HER OWN

SHE’S JUST THE RIGHT AMOUNT OF WRONG

SHE GETS A LITTLE FLIRTY IN THE BACK OF THE PEW OF THE CHURCH

AND WHEN SHE’S FEELING FRISKY SHE WON’T CLEAN UP DIRTY WORDS

SHE’S LIKE A MARGARITA WITH AN EXTRA SHOT

AND WHEN SHE STARTS TO LOSE HER COOL IT’S BOUND TO GET REAL HOT

The new tune follows the momentum of Pursell’s recent single “Off The Chain ” released in late fall 2022. The corresponding “Right Amount Of Wrong” music video [produced by Jered Allen (Crazy Horse Productions) and shot at various locations in Pursell’s hometown of Arcadia, FL including Rattlers Old West, Radio Station WCXS, Cowboy Corner and Wheeler’s Cafe] is scheduled for a mid to late April release. In celebration of the video, Andy will host a hometown sunset video premiere party in downtown Arcadia, FL at the Tree Of Knowledge Pavilion, followed by an after party at Rattlers Old West Saloon.

Track Info

Artist: Andy Pursell

Song Title: “Right Amount of Wrong”

Label: Southern Dreams Ent.

Written by: Ryan Griffin/Terry Dennis

Produced by: Mark Dreyer

Musicians: Mark Dryer (guitar)/Kevin (Swine) Grant (bass)/Wayne Killius (drums)/

Mike Johnson (pedal steel)/Danny Parks (guitar)/Mike Rojas (keys)

Distribution: TuneCore

Release Date: March 17, 2023

Run Time: 3:20