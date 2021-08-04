Suns of Revival Showcase Writing Brilliance With Highly Anticipated Debut Single “Remain”

On a deeper level, the duo wrote “Remain” as a representation of youth, teenage years of self-exploration, growth, and naivete. To Suns of Revival, this period of life parallels the story of Icarus, where there is a push and pull of the guidance of adults (mothers, fathers, older siblings, family members) contrasting the yearning to break free and fly on our own, which sometimes brings us too close to the burning sun (Apollo). The song starts with warnings from Daedalus (Icarus’s father) who had just given Icarus his wings. Then, it moves to Apollo’s perspective in the chorus and second verse where he scolds Icarus for his vanity and hubris. Towards the end of the song, Suns of Revival use impactful lyrics to note that through history, the story of Icarus has remained, and Suns of Revival careful songwriting hears Icarus’s self-reflection and growing pride in the face of a vengeful god throughout the song.

As their debut single, “Remain” is a masterful example of Suns of Revival’s strength in writing introspective music that tells a story. Their music is insightful and memorable, and it spotlights a truth that we all have in common: we are all sharing the cycle of life.