“Sunday’s Kind of Country” Announces Syndication on The Country Network

The nationally-syndicated radio and television program, “Sunday’s Kind of Country,” is pleased to announce that it has expanded its television and online syndication to The Country Network (TCN). The multi-platform network will air “Sunday’s Kind of Country” every Sunday at 8 A.M. and 2 P.M. Eastern during TCN’s “Positively Country” block of spiritually-based music, reaching an additional 51 markets with over 40 million DMA households, as well as a worldwide audience online at www.tcncountry.com. The Country Network boasts more original, award-winning content with exclusive performances from rising stars than any other music-based network and is quickly becoming the primary destination for the latest and greatest in country music. “Robby Lynn and his team do an exceptional job on production of the show, and they fit perfectly into our broadcast. We’re so excited to welcome them to the TCN family,” said Tim Eaton, President of The Country Network. The one-hour television version of “Sunday’s Kind of Country” already syndicates across 48 markets, including the Tenga Media Group, capturing over 30 million viewers in Amarillo, Abilene, San Angelo, Temple, Waco, Bryan, College Station, Beaumont, Tyler and Longview, Texas. The three-hour radio show syndicates on 41 stations across the country via United Stations Radio Network, capturing 29,900 listeners per quarter-hour (Rating Survey, Sept. 2016). Through social media alone, the show has garnered over 198,000 Facebook Likes, and more than 260,000 followers, averaging over 14,000 new likes, 4.4 million video views, 11 million new reaches, 1.5 million post engagements and over 24,000 page views per month. “Since introducing ‘Sunday’s Kind of Country,’ the three-hour radio show, over twenty years ago, we’ve consistently produced top-ratings in nearly every syndicated market,” explains Robby Lynn, host and producer for the program. “In 2007, we introduced a one-hour video version of the show syndicated throughout Texas. Now, over a decade later, we couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with The Country Network to further expand our reach,” he says. “The show has one simple mission–to provide a ‘positive message’ through Christian country music. In today’s crazy world, our message is needed more than ever before.” For more information of Sunday’s Kind Of Country and their affiliate broadcasters, please visit their media kit HERE, or find them on Facebook. Fans can also listen to the show weekly online at tunein.com every Sunday morning. Suggested Links: Facebook: Sunday’s-Kind-of-Country-Radio-TV TuneIn: Sunday’s-Kind-of-Country