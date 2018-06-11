Sun Broadcast Group Offers ‘Country Fried Quick Mix’

SUN BROADCAST GROUP national syndicated weekend show “COUNTRY FRIED MIX WITH DJ SINISTER” has launched “COUNTRY FRIED QUICK MIX,” with 10-minute daily mixes available immediately. Additionally, a FOURTH OF JULY edition is being offered commercial-free. “This is everything that is so great about the full show, but now stations can get the ‘mini SINI’ every day of the week,” noted “COUNTRY FRIED MIX” Creator/ Exec. Producer CHARLIE PENNACHIO.