Sun Broadcast Group And Fitz Sign Multi-Year Extension

SUN BROADCAST GROUP and FITZ have signed a multi-year extension of their syndication agreement that will continue all FITZ radio products into the next decade. The renewed vows cover both the daily FITZ SHOW as well as the weekend HIT LIST WITH FITZ countdown show. In addition to hosting his two shows, FITZ has also been the voice of the country news feature NASHVILLE MINUTE for three years.

“F-I-T With a Z Everybody!” exclaimed SBG CEO JASON BAILEY. “What else can I say but I simply love this guy. Everything he does, every show he touches, every station he broadcasts from is as important to him as the very first project we did together years ago. FITZ works his 6’7” butt off to make every station and every listener feel special and connected. Well… his butt isn’t 6’7”, that would be odd, but you get the point… Happy renewal my friend!”

FITZ added, “Everyone here at WORLD OF MOUTH is really excited about our renewed commitment with SBG, and the very bright future for the partnership. We want to thank JAY BAILEY and everyone at SUN for their continued hard work and dedication in helping us create the future of delivering content for all formats.”

For more information about THE FITZ SHOW, THE HIT LIST WITH FITZ or NASHVILLE MINUTE WITH FITZ, contact RON RIVLIN at (212) 380-9303 or ron@ronrivlinmedia.com.