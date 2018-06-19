Sun Broadcast Group, Alpha Media To Bring ‘The Hit List With Fitz’ To 20 More Stations

SUN BROADCAST GROUP has teamed up with ALPHA MEDIA to bring its weekend countdown show, “THE HIT LIST WITH FITZ,” to more than 20 of ALPHA’s Country stations.

“We are fortunate for the opportunity to expand our relationship with FITZ and tap the compelling content power of ‘THE HIT LIST WITH FITZ,'” said ALPHA MEDIA EVP/Content SCOTT MAHALICK. Added FITZ, “We are ecstatic about our new partnership with ALPHA MEDIA across their whole Country platform. SCOTT MAHALICK has been an important creative partner and mentor of mine for over a decade, and when MAHALICK and I collaborate, crazy stuff happens! Together, we aren’t afraid to take risks. It’s about to get fun again!” For more information, contact RON RIVLIN via email or via phone at (212) 380-9303.