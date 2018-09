In the aftermath of HURRICANE FLORENCE, SUMMITMEDIA/GREENVILLE, SC partnered with DAVE & BUSTERS in GREENVILLE offering a free party of FLORENCE evacuees.

GREENVILLE area evacuees were able to get unlimited video game play.

SUMMITMEDIA/GREENVILLE’s Top 40/Rhythmic WHZT (HOT 98-1), Urban AC WJMZ (107.3 JAMZ), Alternative WJMZ-HD2 (X98.5) and Classic Hit WJMZ-HD3 (99.5 JACK-FM) staffers hosted the event.