Summer Tunes Shine at AC

Those ever-fabulous Black Eyed Peas have now teamed up with Shakira & the ever powerful music genius that is David Guetta for a real musical treat. “Don’t You Worry” (Epic) is the one that is getting raves and praise from music and program directors alike and that’s the real name of the game at this and any other music format. The pairing of Marshmello & Khalid has turned out to be something quite special. Together they bring us “Numb” (Joytime Collective/RCA) & this one has been quite the surprise of 2022. Some say that its perfect for Summer but I say it’s good during just about any season.

Halsey is back with another solid gem and make no mistake about that. The track “So Good” (Capitol) is oh so good, giving her one of the best singles she’s had so far. I hope to see more support for this super talented artist. She’s spent a little time at my brother Tom Weir’s Studio City Sound and the crew over there think she’s the very best. I also heard a few of the guys over there were crushing on her big time.

Stephen Sanchez is making new friends wherever his music is being played. “Until I Found You” (Mercury/Republic) is his debut favorite and it’s been getting raves from many of our music and program directors. This artist has a lot of pure talent and deserves your immediate support. OneRepublic is back at the format and that is always a welcome event. “I Ain’t Worried” (Mosley/Interscope) is the jam that is really something to pay attention to. It’s always a smart idea to give this act the benefit of the doubt. Ryan will appreciate it.

Kate Bush is making the most of her new-found success. “Running Up That Hill” (EMI/Parlophone/Warner) is such a great track that it really deserves all of the attention it has been getting as of late. She’s a brilliant artist and this song is showcasing Kate at her very best. The artist we’ve come to know as AESPA is off and running in the right direction. “Life’s Too Short” (Warner) is the track that is really pulling in some rather impressive numbers from coast to coast. We’ll see how it all plays out but so far so very good.

The big time pairing of Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa and Young Thug has really turned into something quite special. “Potion” (Columbia) is the jam that I’m talking about and what a great piece of music this is indeed. Harry Styles has is all going in the right direction and that’s a fact. His current single “Late Night Talking” (Columbia) is a real monster of a hit and one of the best from his new album. He also has a new woman in his life helping out.

Pharrell Williams is back at radio after taking a small break. “Just A Cloud Away” (Columbia) is his latest and greatest and this one should be getting more attention than it has been getting as of late. You just can’t let a great song disappear so get busy programmers and do what you do best. The Walters have also made the best out of a good situation. It seems to get better for them every week as their “I Love You So” (Warner) begins to close out all of the radio stations in the USA. It’s a real solid music winner.

Being that this is a very special Indie Artist issue, we need to focus on a few in this column. Tommy Rice and Ed Silver are moving up big time with “You Changed My Life Forever” (Tommy Rice Music) that offers a special memory to Tommy about his wife that passed away. John Journey continues to build with “So Yours” (Most Likely Music). The man of the hour and a recent NMW cover artist John Michael Ferrari is on the move with his “Masquerading In The Night” (Cappy). Matt Gonzo Roehr is back with a real gem in “Same Old Song & Dance” that is really something quite special. The young and talented Hannyta is on fire with her latest entitled “Fluctuating” (MTS). Mind Body & Soul are taking it home and for all the right reasons as their new and stellar “Hot & Sexy” (Bentley) moves past the pack. I’m also thrilled to see that Rebecca Angel is doing so well with her current and ever so powerful “Waiting in Vain” (Timeless Grooves). Steven Fox has released “Happy Birthday 21” to rave reviews and chart action. All of the above truly deserve your immediate and continuous support. That’s what great Indie music is all about and to see them charting strong from coast to coast is only the icing on the cake.