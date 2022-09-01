Summer Top40 Music Review

Charlie Puth has teamed up with Jung Kook from BTS for a single that has really taken off big time. “Left And Right” (Atlantic) is the jam that I’m talking about and if you are looking for a single to make the Summer of 2022 magical, make sure to get this song on your playlist. It’s one of Charlie’s most commercial in awhile and with the magic of a little BTS in the mix you just can’t go wrong. From what we can see this early on, this single has #1 written all over it and remember you heard all about it first right here.

The heavy hitters are out in full force this summer. Everybody is raving about the new Drake and for good reason, it’s a monster. “Massive” (OVO/Republic) is the song that is lighting up radio from coast to coast. Many of our music and programmers are all over this one and in a very big way. Moving right along side of Drake is the one and only Beyonce. She definitely has the edge with her new “Break My Soul” (Columbia) track. The fans have gone crazy for this one and many are professing that this is the Summer Hit for 2022. We’ll see how it all plays out but so far so good for the queen B and her strong legion of fans.

Doja Cat keeps pulling out song after song and so many that it’s hard to keep up. The latest off to the chart races is called “Vegas” (Kemosabe/RCA) and this is also the perfect Summer jam to help you light up your musical tastes. Strong early numbers on this one are hard to ignore so let’s just call it like it is as a hit is a hit. The strange pairing of our good pal Pitbull with Zac Brown is turning into something quite special. Not sure if you’ve heard it or not but “Can’t Stop Us Now” (Mr. 305) is the very best from Mr. 305 and with Zac Brown in the mix only super good things can happen and they already are.

Leah Kate has a monster song on her hands and make no mistake about that. “10 Things I Hate About You” (10K Projects/Capitol) can be found on just about very Top40 outlet in the nation here and around the globe. This is a super excellent song written to perfection and should be treated for the monster hit that it is. The unique pairing of Muni Long & Saweetie is really turning into something rather special. “Baby Boo (Def Jam) is the jam that I’m talking about and make no mistake about it, this song is headed Top5 and in record time.

Lizzo continues to build her fortunes each and every seek. I don’t recall a better response to her music than with her current single “About Damn Time” (Nice Life/Atlantic). Radio really loves this one and so do the fans. Looks like she is set with her biggest single to date with this winner. How hot is Jack Harlow? Pretty hot and his “First Class” (Atlantic) single has put him on top of the pack for sure. Many had reservations about how he would fare at radio with his rap & pop mix but the haters have been proven wrong.

Mimi Webb is setting the world of music on fire and make no mistake about that. The single “House On Fire” (Epic) is so good that you can’t stop listening over and over again. Jnr Choi has taken a single to new heights. “To The Moon” (Epic) is the jam that is fast becoming the favorite among radio programmers. EM Beihold has a lot to be proud as “Numb Little Bug” (Republic) takes flight. Eddie Benjamin can do no wrong as his single “Weatherman Vol. 1” (Epic) pulls past the pack.

This is our big annual Indie Artists Issue and no one is doing it better these days than Limberlost. They are taking their debut single to the top of the pop charts and in record time with the ever powerful “Long Way From Home” (Von Artists). Eileen Carey keeps her streak of hits alive and well. She has the song “Dreaming With Me” (RolleyCstr Music) out and about and it’s breaking right here and at multi-formats. Can you say crossover hit?! Also loving the new song from Alex Krawczyk called “There Will Be Light” (MTS) that is ever so fabulous. Making bold and beautiful moves from coast to coast is the always top indie artist Garrett Young. His current “Half Blind” (West Coast Collective) single shows him at his very best. We wish all of these top indie artist the very best and continued success through the rest of this amazing 2022.