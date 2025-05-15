For the 49th year, the “Summer Solstice Music Festival & Campout” returns to Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee. The community-sponsored farm festival has been held annually since 1976, featuring live music, vendors, and a St. John’s Day bonfire.

Live Music includes Bee Taylor, Lady Couch, Cody Brooks & Co, Howling Brothers, Sugar Lime Blues and more.

SUMMER SOLSTICE CELEBRATION MUSIC FESTIVAL & CAMPOUT

Long Hungry Creek Farm | 2245 Heady Ridge Rd | Red Boiling Springs, TN

June 19 – 22, 2025

The Summer Solstice Music Festival & Campout is held annually at Long Hungry Creek Farm in Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee, hosted by Jeff Poppen.

Known as “The Barefoot Farmer,” Poppen is a well-known and highly regarded biodynamic farmer who has been farming for over 50 years. He is an author and pioneer in biodynamic farming, having been farming in rural Tennessee since 1972. Poppen owns and operates Long Hungry Creek Farm, which is one of the oldest and largest organic farms in the state.

The “Summer Solstice Music Festival & Campout” is open to the public.

Tickets HERE:

The 3-day event boast a variety of activities including food and craft vendors, and live music. On-site camping, car camping, and RV parking are available (no hookups or plugins). Two stages for musical acts will include the talents of Bee Taylor, Lady Couch, Cody Brooks & Co, Howling Brothers, Sugar Lime Blue and more. Jeff Poppen, The Barefoot Farmer himself, will perform with his Organic Band opening night, Thursday, June 19. Jamming is welcome all weekend.

A large St. John’s Day bonfire is a central part of the celebration, which, according to the hosts, encourages random acts of kindness, and a general atmosphere of peace, love, and music.

“We’re a community of friends about 1000 strong, sharing, laughing, and enjoying a big St. John’s Day bonfire that we all circle around as it is lit,” Poppen says. “It’s a family friendly hippie event. It’s a unique experience nestled in nature with loving people enjoying the first days of summer down on the farm.”

ABOUT JEFF POPPEN, “The Barefoot Farmer”

Biodynamic farming is a method that emphasizes the interconnectedness of the farm ecosystem and uses natural processes to improve soil health and crop quality. In addition to farming and writing books, Poppen consults, educates and appears on television programs, including Nashville PBS’s “Volunteer Gardener”. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and experience with others and has organized conferences on farming and local food. His book “Barefoot Biodynamics” explores biodynamic principles and his personal experiences on the farm. He is a strong advocate for local, organic, and sustainable agriculture. Learn more at www.barefootfarmer.com

CONTACT

Claire Ratliff | Laughing Penguin Consulting, LLC | 615.476.3200 | claire@penguinpublicity.com