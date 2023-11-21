SuiteRadio Presents ”The Seven Days of Rowdy”

SuiteRadio comes to the rescue for those stations that want to give afternoon personalities a break for the holidays with “The 7 Days of Rowdy!” Available now (and good through New Years Day) up to seven shows worth of premium content that can run any afternoon on any Country or Classic Hits station. The content rich breaks plug and play within your existing format. With no obligation whatsoever. No contracts. No barter. No mentions.

Get the download link by contacting Jim Jones here.