Suciowear X “Knife” Sotelo Fashion/Musician Collaboration

Suciowear teamed up with East Los Angeles based rapper “Knife” Sotelo on some T-shirts. I love Suciowear and I’m a big fan of Knifer so you already know I’m feelin these shirts. My only question is when is Frost gettin his shirt?

Fashion itself is an art. And, for decades, the leading minds in art and fashion have worked together, building breathtaking storefronts, installing intricate runway sets and photographing gorgeous ad campaigns. On a more seldom basis, they partner up to design actual clothing. But when they do, the results tend to be unforgettable.

Largely guided by his artistic nature, Sotelo often features original illustrations and those of other artists. Sotelo’s own brand has not gained much traction since it’s 2010 launch, but that doesn’t mean Sotelo’s design talent isn’t apparent. Many of the bright and bold unisex pieces are unique in style, and with his recent “Knifernator” Suciowear collaboration, he’s bringing 90’s vibes to the signature Power Ranger/Geekd brand.

90’s clothing is having a real renaissance moment in fashion, Suciowears collaboration with Knife is another example of how to bring throwback styles into present day. Featuring the brand’s iconic classic logos, references, its laid back and cool vibe was right on trend for the ‘90s moment we’re currently re-living.

I really hope the hype doesn’t reach astronomical levels on this shirt because I am a huge fan of both parts of this collab (NOW I know how those old punk heads felt when Supreme collabed with Bad Brains, lol). View the rest of the Suciowear brand on their official website at www.suciowear.com and view Knifer’s brand at www.knifermusick.com