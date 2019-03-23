STUART MATTHEW, RELEASED FLOWERY FROM UPCOMING ALBUM NOT YOURS

20-year-old singer and songwriter Stuart Matthew just released his second single ‘flowery’, from the upcoming album Not Yours. Recorded at his own home studio with the SoundCloud producer “Teemx“. He wrote the song all alone about his feelings when you overthink about love. Before flowery, Stuart released bored which was also written by him. After releasing original songs, Stuart have been an example for all the independent artists who are waiting for producers or songwriters to work for them.

Genius described flowery – “On flowery, Stuart symbolizes his feelings as a flower, he meant that he always thought they love him cause they treat him in a way which starts planting seed of love in his heart and when he starts adoring them back he finds out the reality that there’s nothing like that he feels broken but no matter what his heart stays flowery.”

He also states on twitter –

I had anxiety that managed to develop the habit of overthinking in me which I do in everyday of my life. I’ve found myself in the situation many times where I feel like they’re interested/attracted to me cause they act or treat me in a way where my heart starts growing feelings for them which leads me to make the first move but then I find out how it was all in my head from the very beginning.

