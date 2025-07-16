Striking a Chord: A Bold Call to Your Own Story, “Better With Time”

Stefanie Michaela’s new single “Better With Time” is an empowering anthem for anyone who’s ever felt overlooked, underestimated, or told they were too late. Produced by Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum musician Nash Overstreet—best known as a member of Hot Chelle Rae and for his work with artists like Britney Spears, Meghan Trainor, and Pitbull—the track blends soulful pop with a polished modern edge. Co-written with Calli Rodi (Keith Urban, Daya), “Better With Time” makes one thing clear: Stefanie isn’t just catching up—she’s breaking through.

STREAM HERE

Built on a driving beat and sweeping melody, “Better With Time” delivers a powerful message: growth, creativity, and ambition don’t have an expiration date. “I wrote ‘Better With Time’ because I was deeply passionate about following my heart and dreams at this stage in my life,” Stefanie shares. “A dream I once thought I’d never return to came back full force—and now, I’m so eager to share it with the world. I want people to know it’s never too late to follow their dreams.”

From the instantly relatable first line—“Sipping my coffee, doomscrolling”—to the explosive, liberating chorus, Stefanie taps into the emotional clutter of modern life and reframes it as fuel for transformation: “Stop telling me act my age / Ain’t nothing but a number anyway… I keep getting better with time.”

“Better With Time” is both a personal statement and a universal call to action. It challenges societal timelines and dares listeners to own their evolution with pride and purpose. “No matter how busy life gets—with family, responsibilities, and everything in between—you can still make you a priority,” Stefanie adds. “Even just a little time each day can transform your mindset and energy. You deserve that joy.”

This is Stefanie’s third single release ahead of her highly anticipated debut EP, Turning Pages. Her first two singles—“Found in You” and “Stay in Your Lane”—were produced by legendary Grammy-winning producer Keith Thomas (Amy Grant, Selena, Vanessa Williams) and earned praise for their heartfelt lyrics and Stefanie’s captivating vocal delivery.

Backed by Overstreet’s sleek production and Rodi’s lyrical craftsmanship, Stefanie delivers a track that’s confident, grounded, and brimming with self-awareness. “It’s the kind of song that makes you want to roll down the windows and shout it from the rooftop,” she says. “We kept it fun and meaningful in the studio, and that balance comes through in every note.”

“Better With Time” fuels your fire—whether you’re chasing dreams, reclaiming your voice, or stepping into a new chapter. It’s the kind of energy that makes you feel seen, heard, and ready for whatever comes next.

And what comes next is just the beginning. “Better With Time” marks another step toward Stefanie Michaela’s debut EP, Turning Pages—a collection of songs that reflect resilience, reinvention, and the power of owning your story. Each track turns a new page in Stefanie’s journey—and she’s writing this next chapter on her own terms.

