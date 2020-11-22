Streetlight Cadence “Chillin” now available to AC radio

Emerging folk rock artist, Streetlight Cadence (pronounced K-dense) releases their Christmas single, “Chillin (2020),” today on all music streaming platforms. The holiday-inspired winter song was written and produced by Streetlight Cadence, alongside award-winning songwriter Raymy Krumrei.

The energetic ensemble performs an electrifying live show with accordion, banjo, violin, cello and rich vocals that have wowed audiences from street corners to stadiums. Their unique blend of acoustic warmth and pop sensibility is captured perfectly in this new holiday jam that is sure to make you smile!

While attending college in Hawaii, Streetlight Cadence formed as a group of buskers who desperately needed money for groceries. After winning two consecutive Alternative Album of the Year awards from the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts, they self-produced a full season of a TV series, Will Play for Food, which earned them an Emmy nomination.

Streetlight Cadence has shared the stage with Jason Mraz, Nick Jonas, Walk the Moon, Jennifer Hudson, The Pentatonix, Portugal the Man, Janelle Monae, Kenny Loggins, and more. They have toured globally, with sold out shows in Japan, Canada and The Bahamas. Although live performances are temporarily on hold, expect to find these young men touring across the country and internationally when the pandemic resolves.

Chillin (2020) debuts alongside an energetic interpretation of Mariah Careys All I Want For Christmas Is You. The band continues to entertain through weekly online performances while preparing for their next studio album, releasing early 2021.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Streetlight Cadence

Song Title: Chillin

Publishing: Streetlight Cadence

Publishing Affiliation: SESAC

Album Title: Chillin

Record Label: Streetlight Cadence