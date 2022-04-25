Stop and Have a Drink With the King of the Honky Tonk from Mike Kuster

Swing through the doors, raise your glass, and waltz on the hardwood floors covered in sawdust and peanut shells with Mike Kuster’s “King of the Honky Tonk”. Mike paints a picture of fun-filled nights with the honky tonk sound we love.

Mike wrote this two-steppin’ tune and is joined by his friends Chris Condon on guitars, Michael Cleveland on fiddle, Caleb Mundy on bass, and Dr. Ford (also album producer) on keyboards and percussion. Recorded during the lockdown, various folks around Nashville stopped by the Sound Kitchen Studios in Franklin, TN to record vocals on the crowd backed chorus at the end. When Mike holds court in the juke joint, everyone is welcome to enjoy the fun.

Mike Kuster is a singer-songwriter living in Walkersville, Maryland with his wife and three children. Mike recently released his debut studio album Better Late Than Never to great reviews from around the world.

SavingCountryMusic.com wrote, “To sing country, you have to live country, and that’s what makes the music of Mike Kuster so much more meaningful . . . It’s the personal and true-to-life stories that Mike Kuster puts to song that make Better Late Than Never much more than just a local project from a local singer, even if it’s the local flavor of the songs that make them so resonant, sincere, and so distinctly country like country music is supposed to be. That is why local country artist Mike Kuster deserves national and international attention.”

FAB-FM in Australia wrote, “Thank the good Lord Mike Kuster has finally started to do what he should have done more than twenty years ago. Make great country music. . . Keep penning great tunes and recording songs Mike, we’ll take all you’ve got.”

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Mike Kuster

Song Title: King Of The Honky Tonk

Publishing: Michael John Kuster

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Publishing 2: MJK Music Country

Publishing Affiliation 2: ASCAP

Album Title: Better Late Than Never

Record Label: MJK Music