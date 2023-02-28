Stone Senate Signs With MRL Music Group For Booking Representation

Nashville-based Southern Rock band Stone Senate signs an exclusive booking representation with Michael Alan and MRL Music Group for live performance and concert appearances throughout the United States. The highly acclaimed five-piece band captures the true essence of southern rock and combines elements of a country flare. Having been together since 2012, the band has played over 600 shows across the United States and looks to expand globally this year.

Michael says, “MRL Music Group added Stone Senate because it was the perfect match. One, we like the music they’re making, but we also love Clint and the band. They are easy to work with. As a buyer, we have had them play at our venues, and when we do, they not only put on a great show but they are friendly to all the staff, fans, and customers. They are easy to work with and are willing to play just about anywhere. That being said, I think MRL music groups can scale stone senate and have them playing not only across the nation but around the world.

Lead singer of Stone Senate, Clint Woolsey, says, “Stone Senate has toured constantly for several years, close to playing 600 shows in the United States. As this band is ready to take the next step toward more shows, new towns and cities, new venues, and new relationships, Stone Senate could not be more excited to work with Mike Alan and MRL Music Group. We have been great friends and have worked with Mike (MRL Music Group) on several shows over the last few years, and it feels great to be working with this up and coming company full-time.”

In October of 2021, Stone Senate released the first EP series, called Dusk, which is part of a greater vision that demonstrates their reflective approach to foreseeing both the dark and the light. The second EP, Dawn, released in October 2022, included six songs and soared to new heights. The two-part series is to collaborate on a 13-song album, Between the Dark and the Light, set for release in 2023.

MRL Music Group provides professional artist management and booking throughout Nashville to help singer-songwriters and bands plan tours. With a footprint mainly in the country music scene, this is MRL Music Group’s first southern rock band, which gives artists the steps to make milestones throughout their careers.

“Mike Alan wants to work as hard as this band does, and we see wonderful things for the future with this partnership. We thank Mike and MRL for having Stone Senate on their growing talent roster,” adds Clint.

Stone Senate continues to captivate audiences around the U.S. with their top-tier guitar players and their delivery of rock-infused vocals. After steadily building a solid following through year-round touring and strong streaming numbers on numerous playlists, including Apple Music’s “New in Country” and “Country Roads,” Stone Senate looks to continue to fill venues in the U.S. and internationally. Known for their songwriting chops and exceptional musicianship, the powerhouse band encompasses true artistry. Clint says, “See you at the Southern Soul Rock ‘N’ Roll show in 2023.”

Boasting a diverse roster, MRL Music Group helps shape artist careers by planning projects, orchestrating record releases and tours, creating marketing and merchandise strategies, establishing and pursuing long-term career goals, working with branding partnerships, and so much more.

To connect with Stone Senate, please visit:

Website | Spotify | Instagram | Facebook

About Stone Senate

Stone Senate has been called “a heavier version of Lynyrd Skynyrd, crossed with The Allman Brothers Band.” While being mentioned in such a heady company is flattering, it is important to note the Stone Senate is most definitely not a retro act. They are taking what came naturally from their collective influences a step further and making a name for themselves in the world of modern country rock. With over 600 shows in the US over the last few years, their touring prowess has garnered them a solid fan base of country rock n roll lovers.

Stone Senate has toured with Bulletboys, Uli Jon Roth, Davisson Brothers Band, and Tantric, and direct support for bands such as Styx, Collective Soul, Jackyl, Cowboy Mouth, Saliva, Little Texas, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Quiet Riot, Asleep at the Wheel, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, Tom Kiefer Band, Billy Gibbons and the BFG’s, Tim Montana, Uncle Kracker, Rehab, David Alan Coe, Whitford – St Holmes, David Lee Murphy, Davisson Brothers Band, Andy Ross, Mike Zito, John Micheal Montgomery, Eddie Montgomery, and Confederate Railroad, to name a few. The band is fronted by vocalist/ guitarist Clint Woolsey’s smoldering, soulful vocals and unmistakable stage presence. Meanwhile stage left and stage right are burning down with dual lead guitars/vocals of James Beau Edwards and Brother Ted Hennington. Add to that the bonded rhythm section of Kieran Cronley on bass and David “DZ” Zettler on drums/vocals, and you have caught lightning in a bottle.

About MRL Music Group

We provide professional artist management, in which we can help shape your career! We help you to plan projects, orchestrate record releases and tours, create marketing and merchandise strategies, establish and pursue long term career goals, work with branding partnerships and so much more!

We do bookings for numerous artists across the Midwest and especially in Nashville – the home of country music! Learn how we can book you shows and make you money doing what you love.

Want to book the right artists for your venue, but don’t know how, or simply don’t have the time? Running a business can be extremely time consuming and stressful. And most don’t have the time to book for their venues. Let us help you!

Are you a singer-songwriter or performer who wants to enter the music industry but you don’t even know where to look or go to for the first step? We will coach you through all of the big milestones of starting your music career.

About Dead Horse Branding

Dead Horse Branding is an award-winning public relations, management and branding agency with headquarters in both Nashville, TN, and Sydney, Australia. Dead Horse Branding creates, designs, and refines each component of a brand, ensuring that the brand will always hit the right chord on every level. Dead Horse Branding’s business model is a cutting-edge management and branding service all-in-house that spans multiple industries, including music, fashion, design, business, culinary, entertainment, fitness, and more. There are 7 primary formulas to branding and Dead Horse does them all under one roof, making them a very competitive branding agency.

Branding is an identity developed through our DH7 branding formula, which includes: strategic planning, logo and image design, photography and visual assets, website design, marketing and social media, publicity, licensing, and distribution. Dead Horse Branding’s brand-building technique has been implemented into the education system in the USA and Australia. Rick Caballo and Melissa Core-Caballo were instrumental in helping to lead Kennesaw State University’s Joel A. Katz Music and Entertainment Business program (MEBUS) as one of top curriculums ranked by Billboard Magazine 2022.

Baha Men, LOVING MARY (Steven Tyler’s solo band), Cyndi Lauper, Hachette Book Group, Simon and Schuster, Bo Diddley Estate, HENDRIX Music Academy, Grammy Winning Mark O’Connor Band, Universal Music Group, MTSU, Sony Music, ACPI Group, Interior Designer Kathy Anderson, Gigi Butler of Gigi Cupcakes, TEDx, NAMM, Songwriting University, Marc Jordan, Music Producer Tony Brown, Jayne Denham, Average Joes Entertainment, Music Expo, Joel A. Katz MEBUS Program, The Today Show, Lionsgate, and Hallmark are some of the brands we have had the pleasure of working within the USA and internationally.