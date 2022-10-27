Stone Senate Releases Six-Song EP Dawn

The highly acclaimed five-piece southern rock band Stone Senate releases their second EP, Dawn, seamlessly blending southern rock music sensibilities with the elements of country. The first EP series, called Dusk, was released in October of 2021 and is part of a greater vision that demonstrates their reflective approach to foreseeing both the dark and the light. The second EP, Dawn, includes six songs releasing on Friday, October 28, with the focus track “Always Never Fades” set for release on Friday, October 7.

EP – Listening Link

Preorder/Presave Link – EP

“Always Never Fades” – Listening Link

Preorder/Presave Link – Single

Stone Senate distinguishes themselves from other musicians by pushing the boundaries of southern rock and incorporating modern-day guitar riffs. Forming a collaborative listening experience, “Dawn and Dusk covers the entire spectrum of music, from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows,” says lead singer Clint Woolsey.

As Grammy Award-Winning Producer Toby Wright declares, “Stone Senate is one of today’s most adventurous and prolific rock bands. Their music soars to life with the guitar work unmatched in today’s rock arena, the brothers hold down the rhythm, and Clint has an amazing presence as his voice tells you their story.”

The album continues with two songs that gave fans a sneak peak at the new music in recent months. The two singles off of the Dawn EP, “Good to Go” and “Shine,” garnered high praise for the grit and groove they bring to the southern rock category. Commended by Underground Music Collective, “As for ‘Good to Go’ the intricate guitar plucking, sweet steel guitar tones, and crisp vocal harmonies create a golden-glowing, feel-good soundscape, which underscores the relaxed delivery of singer Clint Woolsey’s soulful baritone.”

As a band based in Nashville, they convey a resurgence to the genre as they deliver soulful vocals and an unmistakable stage presence. “These songs were written and completed while we were in the studio, which was a very different process. We had always had the songs and played the songs live for a while and then recorded them for past albums, so this was a different approach, but man did it shine with lots of emotions on this collection of tunes,” reflects Clint.

Guitarist James Edwards says, “The Dawn EP includes some of my favorite work we’ve done thus far. I think that it further displays the range and growth of the band as writers and players. The inclusion of instruments that you simply don’t hear everyday in rock ‘n’ roll also makes it a really interesting listen. What’s really cool for me is that there’s even more to come.”

As top-tier guitar players and versatile entertainers, the latter half of the EP, brings us the focus track “Always Never Fades.” Rounding out the project, Clint says, “The song began with a really pretty riff, which became the verse, and then piece by piece, “Always Never Fades” was composed.” A few years back, the band started writing for the new album and ended up finishing this song in the process. Clint adds, “It’s a song about heartache, but with a groovin’ tempo and some really beautiful guitar and vocal harmonies to shine a little light onto the story. I’m so happy this idea from years ago found a home on this new album!”

Steadily building a following through relentless year-round touring and strong streaming numbers on numerous playlists, including Apple Music’s New in Country and Country Roads, Stone Senate continues to fill venues across the country. Known for their songwriting chops and exceptional musicianship, the powerhouse band encompasses true artistry. The Dawn EP will be available on all streaming platforms on Friday, October 28.

Connect with Stone Senate: Spotify | Instagram | Facebook | Website

Media Contact: Danielle Reiss, Dead Horse Branding | creative@deadhb.com | 949 421 9787

About Stone Senate

Stone Senate has been called “a heavier version of Lynyrd Skynyrd, crossed with The Allman Brothers Band”. While being mentioned in such a heady company is flattering, one thing Stone Senate is most definitely not, is a retro act. They are taking what came naturally from their collective influences a step further.

Fronted by lead vocalist/guitarist Clint Woolsey’s smoldering, soulful vocals and unmistakable stage presence, stage left and stage right are burning with dual lead guitars of James Edwards and Ted Hennington. Add to these the blood bonded rhythm section of “The Mud Brothers”- Paul Zettler on bass/vocals and David Zettler on drums/vocals and you have caught lightning in a bottle.

Having been together since 2012, the band has built a loyal following through a relentless year round touring schedule that has enabled them to widen their collective setlist of band and audience favorites, including “Right Side Up” (2014), “Martha” (2016) and “Lazy River” (2016). Also adding Country and Rock legendary songs, like the George Straits cover of “The Fireman” (2020), new original music from their EP Dusk (2021), with the singles “Whiskey Helps”, “Slow Crusade” and “Down.” Set for release in 2022 is the Toby Wright produced record, Between the Dark and the Light.

With over 600 shows throughout the US in the last few years, Stone Senate is steadily adding more and more dates each year and looking forward to some great new music in 2022!

About Conway Entertainment Group

Conway Entertainment Group is a full-service talent agency comprising live events, booking and talent management. CEG is built firmly on the foundation of Tony Conway’s forty years of experience in the industry, climbing the ranks from agent to CEO of Buddy Lee Attractions, Inc., one of the world’s largest agencies. In 2009, Conway sold his interest in BLA and opened Conway Entertainment Group with the desire to use his expertise from years of representing and negotiating some of the biggest tours, sponsorships, licensing deals, and literary, film and TV projects to come out of Music City.

In early 2011, Brandon Mauldin, Senior VP, joined Conway at this specialized boutique agency. CEG provides a select group of clients, both breaking and established artists, unparalleled attention to all details of structuring tours and negotiating other relationships on their behalf. Personal one-on-one focus is the key to success at Conway Entertainment Group.

About Dead Horse Branding

Dead Horse Branding is an award-winning PR and Marketing firm in Nashville, Tennessee. At Dead Horse Branding, we create, design, and refine the many elements of brands, bringing together each moving piece to ensure the brand will strike the right chord every time. Branding is an identity developed via our DH7 formula; strategic planning, logo / image design, photography / visual assets, website, marketing / social media, publicity and licensing. We build an image and promote the brand all under one roof. Our branding abilities help us to work across a multi-range of industries including fashion, music, entertainment, culinary, interior design, business, franchises, construction and many more. Baha Men, LOVING MARY (Steven Tyler’s solo Band), Mushroom Records, Universal Music Group, Sony Music, Studio City, TEDx, Namm, Songwriting University, Marc Jordan, Tony Brown, Music Expo, The Today Show, Lionsgate, and Hallmark are some of the brands we have had the pleasure of working with. We work with clients internationally, with headquarters in both Nashville, TN, and Australia.

Relevant Hashtags

#stonesenate #rock #country #livemusic #ep #single #focustrack #spotify #applemusic #streaming #listen #musician #guitarist #singer #songwriter #newmusic #album #song #rocknroll #metal #rockmusic #band #alwaysneverfades #dawn #dusk