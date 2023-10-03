“Still Playin’ Possum” – A Star-Studded Tribute To The Music Of George Jones hits Theaters Nationwide

Feeling a little bit country, No Show Productions announces the “Still Playin’ Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones” tribute concert event will premiere in a one-day-only theater presentation in association with Fathom Events. With performances filmed on April 25, 2023, in Huntsville, Alabama, to a sold-out show at the Von Braun Center, some of country music’s biggest stars pay homage to the man known ‘as the greatest country singer of all time’ – George Jones!

Tickets are on sale through the Fathom Events website and participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit fathomevents.com (participating theaters are subject to change).

Now, 10 years after his passing in 2013, music lovers can witness the power of song as artists ranging from Jelly Roll (“Bartender’s Blues”), Brad Paisley (“He Stopped Loving Her Today”), Tanya Tucker (The Grand Tour), Dierks Bentley (Why Baby Why), Sam Moore (Blues Man), Travis Tritt (“The Race Is On”), Jamey Johnson (“Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes”), and so many more bring their interpretation of Jones’ hits to life on the big screen.

George Jones also referred to by many as “The Possum” sold over 20 million albums, was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, a member of the Grand Ole Opry, was a Kennedy Center Honoree, National Medal of the Arts recipient, Grammy Lifetime Achievement award recipient, topped the Billboard singles chart 14 times and achieved 143 Top 40 hits during his illustrious career.

“It is still hard to believe that George is gone. He was loved by so many artists and fans. We may not have him here in person, but we have his music to keep his memory alive,” says Nancy Jones. “Filming this night was something special. The love for George was overwhelming!”

About George Jones:

George Jones is regarded among the most important and influential singers in American popular music history. He was the singer of enduring country music hits including “She Thinks I Still Care,” “The Grand Tour,” “Walk Through This World With Me,” “Tender Years” and “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” the latter of which is often at the top of industry lists of the greatest country music singles of all time. Born in Saratoga, Texas, Jones played on the streets of Beaumont for tips as a teenager. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps before returning to Texas and recording for the Starday label in Houston, Texas. In 1955, his “Why Baby Why” became his first Top 10 country single, peaking at number four and beginning a remarkable commercial string: Jones would ultimately record more than 160 charting singles, more than any other artist in any format in the history of popular music. His first number-one hit came in 1959 with “White Lightning,” a Mercury Records single that topped the Billboard country charts for five weeks. He moved on to United Artists and then to Musicor, notching hits including “She Thinks I Still Care,” “The Race Is On,” “A Good Year for the Roses” and “Walk Through This World With Me.”

Jones signed with Epic Records in 1971 and worked with producer Billy Sherrill to craft a sound at once elegant and rooted, scoring with “The Grand Tour,” “Bartenders Blues” and many more. Sherrill also produced duets between Jones and his then-wife Tammy Wynette, and in the 1970s they scored top-charting hits including “We’re Gonna Hold On,” “Golden Ring” and “Near You.” By the time “Golden Ring” and “Near You” hit in 1976, Jones and Wynette were divorced, and Jones was battling personal demons. His solo career cooled until 1980 when he recorded “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” a ballad penned by Curly Putman and Bobby Braddock that helped Jones win Country Music Association prizes for best male vocal and top single. “He Stopped Loving Her Today” revived a flagging career, and Jones won the CMA’s Top Male Vocalist award in 1980 and 1981. He also earned a Grammy for Best Male Country Vocal Performance. He signed with MCA Records in 1990 and began a successful run, and he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1992. His guest vocal on Patty Loveless’ “You Don’t Seem To Miss Me” won a CMA award for top vocal event in 1998, and it became his final Top 20 country hit.