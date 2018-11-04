STF Releases Heartfelt Emotion in New Single “Lookalike”

Using his real-life experiences of love, heartbreak and joy, STF (pronounced Stef) demonstrates his true artistic talent to create musical masterpieces that will make crowds clap, dance and sing along in his new single, “Lookalike.” Reflecting on a past relationship, STF aka Stefan Poole, discovers that shortly after breaking up with his ex, she began dating someone new–someone that could practically be his doppelganger, hence the title, “Lookalike.” STF’s emotionally charged vocal riffs, energetic melodies and crafted pop beats set the tone for a solid debut. The song is now available to stream and download on music platforms worldwide.

Collaborating with producer Duddy Brown, STF uses his dynamic vocal range and clear sound to guide the song into his story about the aftermath of a relationship. He embraces the song with confidence using powerful lyrics, an upbeat tempo and hauntingly beautiful melodies that seem to echo back to the heart – creating a truly memorable pop sound. Penning the first draft to this single six years ago, STF essentially shelved the track while he was involved with touring with other musicians. “This will be the first time in my life that I’m releasing something without compromising on my vision,” said STF. “I had to shelve my dreams to make ends meet, but now I’m back. This is a return to my true calling. This is happiness for me.”

Since a young age, STF has been musically inclined, helping him become the multi-faceted artist he is today. The ability to sing, rap, write, produce and play his own instruments has made him a dynamic artist in the industry. “My dad gave me his classic rock records and put a guitar in my hand when I was in middle school,” explains STF. “Eventually, singing came along with the guitar playing also in a natural way.”

From touring the world with famous artists like Andy Grammer, Jack & Jack and Bridgit Mendler to gaining experience on Italy’s American Idol equivalent, Amici, and Fox TV’s, Glee, STF’s musical ability will make you stop and listen to what he has to say. With influences as big as Michael Jackson, Eric Clapton and Stevie Wonder, it’s clear he’s meant for the stage and spotlight and is an artist to watch.

“Lookalike” is now available for download and streaming on digital music platforms worldwide. Stay up to date with STF at Facebook.com/STFSings.