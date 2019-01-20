STEVIE RAE STEPHENS RELEASES NEW SINGLE

Pop singer/songwriter and former American Idol powerhouse Stevie Rae Stephens recently released her newest single, “Uneasy.” You can download the song HERE! With touching, yet chilling, lyrics like Does it make you uneasy, when the world is in pain and the face of it looks like you, does it make you uneasy, when the women you love and the men you call friends write #metoo, Stevie Rae manages to write a very relatable song based on unfortunate current events.

“Uneasy” is the first of four singles Stevie Rae will be releasing, preceding three EPs, Ladylike, Daydreams and Cruel Love. These will ultimately make up her upcoming album, “Ladylike,” set to be released in Fall 2019.

Exit/In. Tickets can be purchased “As an activist for raising awareness and confronting domestic violence, rape culture, sexual violence/exploitation/trafficking in all it’s ugly forms, I do my best to address these issues in my songwriting,” Stevie Rae explains. “To call me a ‘feminist’ is an understatement.”Inspired by pop icons like Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Sara Bareilles, Stevie Rae also has deep roots in theater and composition. She is currently directing a production of The Vagina Monologues, which will take place on February 17 & 18 at Nashville’s famous. Tickets can be purchased HERE

About Stevie Rae Stephens:

California native, Stevie Rae, is a pop singer/songwriter whose powerhouse vocals, presented through honest lyricism and soaring melodies, create the perfect canvas for her message of empowerment, feminism, and self-love. Past achievements range from reaching the Top 75 on American Idol Season 12 to singing the National Anthem for the San Fransisco Giants. She has two full lengths albums and will be releasing a third called “Ladylike” in Fall 2019.

For more information, visit www.stevieraestephens.com and connect with Stevie Rae on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.