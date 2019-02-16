STEVIE RAE STEPHENS RELEASES NEW SINGLE

Pop singer/songwriter and former American Idol powerhouse Stevie Rae Stephens recently released her newest single, “Ladylike.” You can download the song HERE!

With strong lyrics like It’s time we learned how to fight, ’cause lines are blurred and our voices go unheard, I take no pride, ’cause fighting like a lady means fighting for my life, “Ladylike” is sure to become an empowering anthem among Stevie Rae fans.

“The concept of being ladylike is a societal construct that conditions women to be fragile, polite, and restrained,” Stevie Rae explains. “We are taught as children to use our words, avoid conflict, and that commanding, outspoken character traits are less desirable – less ladylike. So what happens when ‘No’ isn’t enough? When our words don’t work? When a lifetime of being ladylike leaves us unprepared to fight back? We have been patient and polite in the face of disrespect long enough. It’s time to reclaim this word and encourage women to be powerful, fierce, and confident.”

“Ladylike” is the second of four singles Stevie Rae will be releasing, preceding three EPs, Ladylike, Daydreams and Cruel Love. These will ultimately make up her upcoming album, “Ladylike,” set to be released in Fall 2019.

Inspired by pop icons like Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Sara Bareilles, Stevie Rae also has deep roots in theater and composition. She is currently directing a production of The Vagina Monologues, which will take place on February 17 & 18 at Nashville’s famous Exit/In. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

About Stevie Rae Stephens:

California native, Stevie Rae, is a pop singer/songwriter whose powerhouse vocals, presented through honest lyricism and soaring melodies, create the perfect canvas for her message of empowerment, feminism, and self-love. Past achievements range from reaching the Top 75 on American Idol Season 12 to singing the National Anthem for the San Francisco Giants. She has two full length albums and will be releasing a third called “Ladylike” in Fall 2019.

For more information, visit www.stevieraestephens.com and connect with Stevie Rae on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.