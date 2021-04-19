Steve Robinson’s Debut Radio Single is Out Now! Click here to hear “Middle Of Nowhere”

Steve’s edgy yet smooth vocals in his debut radio single, Middle of Nowhere, tell a relatable story of finding yourself “down here in the middle of nowhere.”

This tune would be perfect for a summer drive playlist as it paints imagery of being in the back of a truck until “the sun is rising, the moon is shining.”

Beware! – Listening to this song while driving with the windows down may cause you to find yourself in the middle of nowhere!

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Steve Robinson

Song Title: Middle Of Nowhere

Publishing: Steve Robinson

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Middle Of Nowhere

Record Label: Evolution