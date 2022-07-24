Steve Markwardt to Release 3rd Album at Cowtown JAMboree
Award-winning western swing singer/songwriter Steve Markwardt will release his third album at the Cowtown JAMboree on Friday, August 26, 2022 at National Hall in Fort Worth, Texas. National Hall was featured in Markwardt’s first music video, Rear View Mirror. The event will celebrate western swing and traditional country with live music, dancing, BBQ, and a special screening of Mike Markwardt’s landmark film “The Birth and History of Western Swing.” Doors open at 5:30 pm and the film will be screened at 6 pm.
Tickets to the event are $25 and include both the film screening and the concert. Parking at National Hall is free. Attendees can use the promo code “EarlyBird5” for $5 off through August 12th.
Cowtown JAMboree!
Friday, August 26, 2022
at National Hall (3316 Roberts Cut Off Road, Fort Worth, TX)
Doors open at 5:30 pm
Tickets: $25
Looking for the perfect date night? Celebrate Cowtown with a night of live music, dancing, and BBQ featuring local musician Steve Markwardt and special guests. The night will begin with a special screening of Mike Markwardt’s film “The Birth and History of Western Swing” at 6 pm followed by live music at 8:00 pm, dancing, a full bar, and BBQ buffet for just $12! Be the first to hear Steve Markwardt’s new album. Signed copies will be available for purchase. Purchase tickets here.
The album, titled This is SWING COUNTRY, has twelve tracks, eleven of which that are originals, plus a special bonus Christmas song. Included on the album is Markwardt’s popular single Oklahoma’s Calling Me, which climbed to #11 on the Nashville charts. This is SWING COUNTRY was produced by Nashville legend Curt Ryle, who produced Taylor Swift’s self-titled multi-platinum album, of Big Matador Recording, A Division of Clarksville Creative Sound.
About Steve Markwardt
Steve Markwardt is passionate about reviving the genre of western swing. The award-winning singer/songwriter describes his sound as “jazz with a fiddle” and western swing as “a gumbo of musical style.” A native to the Lone Star state, Markwardt’s Texas roots ooze through his Sinatra crooner style. His debut album, Home Again, was released in 2020 and his sophomore album, Between You And Me, was released in 2021. Both are available on iTunes and Spotify. His third album will be released this fall. For more information and to listen to his music, visit markwardtmusic.com.