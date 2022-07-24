Steve Markwardt to Release 3rd Album at Cowtown JAMboree

Tickets to the event are $25 and include both the film screening and the concert. Parking at National Hall is free. Attendees can use the promo code “EarlyBird5” for $5 off through August 12th.

Cowtown JAMboree!

Friday, August 26, 2022

at National Hall (3316 Roberts Cut Off Road, Fort Worth, TX)

Doors open at 5:30 pm

Tickets: $25

Looking for the perfect date night? Celebrate Cowtown with a night of live music, dancing, and BBQ featuring local musician Steve Markwardt and special guests. The night will begin with a special screening of Mike Markwardt’s film “The Birth and History of Western Swing” at 6 pm followed by live music at 8:00 pm, dancing, a full bar, and BBQ buffet for just $12! Be the first to hear Steve Markwardt’s new album. Signed copies will be available for purchase. Purchase tickets here

The album, titled This is SWING COUNTRY, has twelve tracks, eleven of which that are originals, plus a special bonus Christmas song. Included on the album is Markwardt’s popular single Oklahoma’s Calling Me, which climbed to #11 on the Nashville charts. This is SWING COUNTRY was produced by Nashville legend Curt Ryle, who produced Taylor Swift’s self-titled multi-platinum album, of Big Matador Recording, A Division of Clarksville Creative Sound.