Steve Markwardt “Oklahoma’s Calling Me” now at Country radio: Radio/Media Download

Fort Worth, Texas’ own Steve Markwardt, Singer, song writer, multi genre love of music. Co-Founder of Cowtown, Birthplace of Western Swing, Keeping his eye on the windshield in front of him, no need for a rear view mirror.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Steve Markwardt

Song Title: Oklahoma’s Calling Me

Publishing: Big Matador Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Oklahoma’s Calling Me

Record Label: Black Ribbon