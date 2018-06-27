Steve Elci & Friends Make a Big Splash with their Fourth Album: “Jump in the Puddles”

With well-nigh a decade of performing for kids and families under his belt buckle and a flock of awards crowing in his hip pocket, independent singer/songwriter Steve Elci is pleased to offer the fourth Steve Elci & Friends album, Jump in the Puddles, set for release on July 13, 2018.

A celebration of the traditional sounds of American roots music from our nation’s heartland, Jump in the Puddles is filled with irresistible tunes that are bursting at the seams with wide-eyed, joyful enthusiasm and crackling with a refined sense of style and good taste. This is an album to bring kids and families together for a bit of singing, dancing, clapping, and, of course, jumping!

Reinforcing ideas of the simple pleasures of life, Jump in the Puddles weaves a musical fabric that includes varicolored threads spun from a fine sampling of Americana — ’60s music, 12-bar blues, country, and more — in performances of exceptionally high quality by singers and players who display a thorough understanding of the medium and a total mastery of their art, produced by a team that knows how to deliver a great sound.

Jump in the Puddles kicks off with the album’s title track, making splendid use of the 12-bar blues, complete with all the earmarks of this original American musical form. Next up is “Teddy Bear,” a track that revels in the sound and spirit of early rock ‘n’ roll. This is real American roots music enhanced by an expanded palette of instrumental color and solid choral back-up, almost a musical glossary of treasured sounds from the ’60s. “Supersonic” could be described as an American roots tip-of-the-hat to Cole Porter’s “You’re the Top,” redolently filled with an unabashed sense of pure joy.

Other highlights include the elegantly polished, happy sounds of “Balloons,” and “Shine On,” where cascades of notes delivered by the piano in honky-tonk style provide an integral element of the musical soundscape. “Bumblebee” frolics in the clear air of country music, especially noted in Todd Fake’s Nashville-style guitar playing. “Baby Get Up,” the album’s “girl singer” number, showcases first-class vocals from Michele and Casey O’Neill, band members who bring charming dance moves to Steve Elci’s live shows.

When recording for Jump in the Puddles was underway, Steve Elci’s mom developed cancer, leading to her untimely death and putting the brakes on production of the album for many months. After taking time for healing and a good deal of soul searching, Steve came to realize that his mother, his biggest music supporter, would want nothing more than for him to continue working on this recording. Her passing inspired him to resume the project with a deeper commitment to reach for the stars. Steve’s voice and heart resonated with the consciousness of his mom in the studio with him, cheering him on and smiling. With renewed fire and passion, and even some new songs, Jump in the Puddles was finally wrapped up after eighteen months and bears a dedication in loving memory to Mary Elci.

Charisma, leadership, and compassion best describe Steve Elci. A musician and activist for 35 years, Steve’s love of catchy hooks and his soaring vocal style have won acclaim from fans and critics alike, including an Emmy nomination for his 2013 – 2014 children’s web series, Kidsploration. Steve is just as thrilled to entertain local fans in Connecticut as he is when performing as far afield as Franklin, Tennessee’s Pilgrimage Festival, where last year he shared the bill with Justin Timberlake and Eddie Vedder.

Steve’s dad, himself a Connecticut-based musician, performed, directed, and arranged for many regional Big Bands from the late 1940s until 2010. Growing up in Waterford, Connecticut surrounded by the sounds of Count Basie, Frank Sinatra, and many others from the Big Band Era, Steve soaked it all in and knew he was destined to become a musician. He learned to play drums in grade school and soon added guitar to his formidable list of musical skills. Steve continued playing and writing original music throughout high school. A degree in TV, Radio, and Video Production from New England Institute of Technology led to a ten-year stint as a television news editor, but Steve knew all the while that he would return to music.

That return took the form of co-founding a surf/punk band called Superbald, whose primary claim to fame was writing and recording the song “Submarine Town,” which became a theme song used by Connecticut politicians to save the Electric Boat Submarine Base from closing in 2004. During this period, Steve played with several other rock bands and became a dad. At his oldest son’s third birthday party, Steve took out his guitar and, on the fly, made up some songs for the kids. Seeing kids and parents dancing and singing to his spontaneous compositions brought an almost instant realization to Steve that his true calling was to be a children’s musician. He founded Steve Elci & Friends in 2009, and the rest is history!

Steve explains, “I realized I loved these songs and writing kids’ music. it might have started as an accident — entertain the boys with some songs. Because, I thought I was a punk rocker for life, right? But I went out and performed my kids’ songs and felt happy and fulfilled as a musician and a writer — and it’s been working ever since!”

Previous albums by Steve Elci & Friends include Imagination Nation (2014; title track, Akademia Award), Crayons in a Box (2012; title track, John Lennon Songwriting Contest finalist), and Vowels (2009; Parents’ Choice Award).

Jump in the Puddles will be available at iTunes, CDBaby, and Steve Elci & Friends shows.

Album Details: Jump in the Puddles

Label: Imagination Nation Records

Release Date: July 13, 2018

SRP: $10 (CD or digital download)

Run Time: 28 minutes