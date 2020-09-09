Steve Baker’s Visual Image Marketing Marks Major Milestone With 20 Year Anniversary

Music industry veteran Steve Baker’s company, Visual Image Marketing, marks a major milestone as it celebrates its 20th year of providing music video promotion and marketing services to independent Country and Americana artists. Baker’s business strategies have helped Dolly Parton, The Bellamy Brothers, Larry Stewart, Gene Watson, Kevin Costner & Modern West, T. Graham Brown, Don Williams, The Grascals, Southern Halo, Soul Circus Cowboys, and numerous other acts meet success in a hyper-competitive market. VIM’s client roster has featured artists from around the globe, including Tina Tara (Austria/UK), Binky (UK), McPeake (Northern Ireland), Australia’s Tornadoes (Australia), Chris Lindberg (Sweden), among others.

“I always try to deliver more than I promise,” Steve says. “And I always keep in mind the fact that my clients depend on me to help build their exposure wherever possible.” The corporate mission is to expand the profile of each act, not only on a national level, but on an international basis as well. As a business philosophy, it works. Happy clients note:

“Steve displayed the type of integrity, honesty and decency that is extremely rare in the entertainment industry. He works in truly collaborative fashion, which is a great asset to the overall team. I consider him in this time, to have become a good, trusted and valued friend.” – Charley Pavlosky / CEO/Founder SEEtv Global, Inc.

“A caring, straight shooting, hard-working guy; a combination of qualities not often found in the entertainment industry. As a promoter he is very results driven and has always delivered above and beyond expectations on all our projects.” – Steve Harris / Hillbilly Vegas

“VIM goes above and beyond for their artists – a true partnership. Steve is one of the very few people in this business who does what he says he will do. He clearly has a passion and belief in the artists that he works with.” – Francis McPeake / McPeake