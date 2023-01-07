STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION Leaves it All Behind in New Pop Ballad “Sparkles”
“SPARKLES”, STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION’s song for the movie “Scarlet Bond”, is a pop ballad blend of pleasing melodies and creative arrangement that emanates tranquility and leaves SDF audiences in awe. Out November 25th, “SPARKLES” is a tease for fans as SDF tours for his burgeoning US audience, showcasing his vastly growing local roots in the United States. Written about how what we leave behind is more important than what we receive in life, SDF hopes that the song will spark positive emotions that listeners can relate to for various situations in their own lives.